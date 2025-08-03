EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Millar begged star to get her on THIS show

Lisa Millar might’ve missed out on the Gold Logie, but there’s another coveted TV trophy that she’s really set her sights on.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to New Idea at the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Lisa revealed she’s desperate to appear on Dancing With The Stars, where she’d compete for the sparkly Mirrorball.

And she’s already taken steps to being cast, by pleading her case to DWTS presenter Sonia Kruger.

“I’d go on Dancing With The Stars,” Lisa told New Idea‘s Entertainment Writer, Celia Whitley. “I can’t dance, but I would LOVE to do that show. I’ve told Sonia.”

Lisa Millar has put her name in the ring for the next series of Dancing With The Stars (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

When asked if she had any secret skills, the Muster Dogs narrator said she “definitely can’t dance”.

“I got booted out of first year ballet when I was five, and there’s not been one lesson since!” she laughed. “I’ve been watching Shaun Micallef and I think he’s done a sterling job. I love the whole show. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been my favourite guilty pleasure.”

After party

While she might not find out until next year if she makes the cast of Dancing With The Stars, Lisa Millar didn’t have to wait that long to dust off her dancing shoes, as she planned to go to the Logies after party for the first time.

“I’ve been to three Logies before and I’ve never made it to the after party because I end up finding bed more attractive – not this year!” she laughed. “Win or lose, I’m going to be at the after party dancing until they throw us out!”

Advertisement

Lisa joked that she would just need someone to lift up the long train of her Diane Lewis Couture ultraviolet gown.

On TV’s night of nights, Lisa accepted the award for Muster Dogs, which won Best Structured Reality Program.

Lisa Millar poses with the Logie Award for Best Structured Reality Program for Muster Dogs (Credit: Getty Images)

When asked how she felt about her Gold Logie nomination, Lisa said, “I don’t feel stressed, anxious, nervous… I’m just excited. After years in this industry, this is like a catch up! Getting to see everyone you haven’t seen for ages. It’s super fun!”

Advertisement

She said she didn’t really think about winning the Gold Logie, which was awarded to Lynne McGranger.

“I know people roll their eyes at this, but being nominated was enough, I have had such a fabulous time, the camaraderie with everyone has been wonderful. The girl power, and Hamish!”

Is Lisa Millar married?

Lisa was previously married to journalist Sid Maher.

She fell in love with an old friend, pilot Simon Carless, nearly two years ago.

Advertisement

“I’m in this awesome personal relationship with an old friend of mine,” a blissfully happy Lisa told our sister publication TV WEEK in July. “We hooked up 19 months ago – we still count the months. We’re so in love. It’s really wonderful. So I feel like everything about my life has come together in a really magical way.”