Leigh Sales reveals the ONE show she’d never do

While Leigh Sales AM enjoys watching reality TV shows, she has confessed that she will never appear on one.

And not just for one reason, but a whole list of them!

Speaking exclusively to New Idea at the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, the ABC journalist said her favourite genres to watch are thrillers, comedy and reality, especially the show Alone.

But with Big Brother currently casting, Leigh admitted that she would never appear on it herself, as she’d be “so bad at it.”

Leigh Sales would rather read her book! (Credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve been asked before to do I’m a Celebrity… and I would be dreadful!” she confessed, laughing. “Firstly, something like Survivor, I hate being outside, I hate being in the sun. I would be complaining from start to finish, would always be hungry, and bitching about being hungry.

“Everyone would hate me and I would have no friends! So no, Big Brother would be a disaster!”

The Australian Story host added, “I feel like I’d just be in my bedroom the whole time reading my book, going ‘Don’t talk to me!'”

Walking the red carpet at the Australian TV’s night of nights in a midnight-blue pleated gown, Leigh shared who she was rooting for to win the coveted Gold Logie.

“I have to say Lisa Millar,” she said, “she’s my bestie.”

The narrator of Muster Dogs, which scooped the Logie for Structured Reality, is nominated for the Gold Logie for the first time.

“She’s crazy excited,” Leigh said. “She’s loving every moment of this, so I’m just really thrilled for her that she’s having such a fun time.”

Lisa Millar is going for gold! (Credit: Getty Images)

Career highlight

Gushing about her own career highlight, there was one thing that immediately came to mind for Leigh.

“People that you’re a massive fan of when you meet,” she said. “I got to interview Paul McCartney. I’m a massive Beatles fan, so that was a real career highlight, but those ones, while they mean a lot don’t make the quite the same impact as the serious ones do.”

