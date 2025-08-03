The best red carpet style at the 2025 Logies from celebrities

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here!
Australia’s biggest names in TV have made their way to The Star in Sydney for a glamorous and entertaining night.
Before the award ceremony airs tonight on Channel Seven, all of the nominees are hitting the red carpet to showcase their best looks.
Keep refreshing this page, because we will be keeping you updated on all of your favourite celebrities’ ensembles!
See all of the styles below.
Lynne McGranger and Clancy McWaters
Lynne arrived with daughter Clancy in a Diane Lewis Couture gown.
Sophie Monk
Sophie channelled Marilyn Monroe gown from Cappellazzo Couture.
Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake
Australia’s IT couple arrived in style with Zoë in a Amy Lawrance gown.
Sofia Levin, Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow
The Masterchef judges all arrived in style.
Julia Morris
Gold logie nominee wore a show-stopping gown from ALIN LE’ KAL.
Angela Bishop
Presenter Angela Bishop stunned in a green gown.
Kate Miller-Heidke
The Voice Judge wore a beautiful red gown.
Chloé Hayden
Heartbreak High star wore a beautiful lace gown!
Angela Cox
The Channel 7 presenter wore a bright pink gown.
Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes
Richard Marx attended with his glamorous wife Daisy Fuentes.
Leila McKinnon
Leila McKinnon wore a classic black and white suit.
Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock
Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock from 10 NEWS+ stunned on the red carpet.
Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge
The My Kitchen Rules judges looked very dapper in embroidered suits.
Emma Watkins
The former Wiggle arrived in an ethereal gown.
Michelle Lim Davidson
The Newsreader star looked breath-taking in a white flowy gown.
The Block Cast
The Block Cast left the building site and glammed up for the red carpet.
Kerrie-Anne Kennerley
Kerrie-Anne Kennerley stunned in a red gown from Mary Ioannidis.
Charlie Pickering
Comedian Charlie Pickering brought a lightness to the Logies by dancing on the red carpet.
Dr Kate Adams
Dr Kate Adams wore a blue velvet gown.
Dr Chis Brown and Sonia Kruger
Dancing with the Stars host, Dr Chis Brown and Sonia Kruger, glammed up while presenting on the red carpet.
Kevin Moloney & Janetta Stones
Travel Guides couple Kevin & Janetta looked all done up right before going on the red carpet.
Fren Family
Keeping with Travel Guides, the Fren Family looked very stylish in all black outfits.
Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart
Home & Away’s star couple Ada and James look fabulous walking down the red carpet.
Dylan Alcott
Tennis player Dylan Alcott, looked very dapper in a classic suit.
Julia Zemiro
Julia Zemiro looked very chic in a laid-back suit.
Lisa Millar
Gold Logie nominee stunned in a purple gown from Lisa Millar.
Emily Symons
Home & Away star Emily Symons looked chic in a black gown from Velani.
Edwina Bartholomew
Edwina Bartholomew stunned a light blue suit.
Carrie Bickmore
Carrie looked glamorous in shinning gold gown.
Leigh Sales
Journalist Leigh Sales wore a pleated navy gown.
Jelena Dokic
Jelena Dokic looked splendid in a stunning silver gown.
Kitty Flanagan
Comedian Kitty Flanagan look astonishing in a three piece suit.
Melissa King
Ally Langdon
Gold Logie nominee Ally Langdon looked chic in sleek black gown.
David Campbell
David Campbell turned heads in a metallic suit.
Rebecca Gibney
Under the Vines actress Rebecca Gibney look marvellous in black lace dress from Carla Zampatti
Guy Montgomery
Guy Montgomery who is nominated for Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent looked stylish in a multi-colour tie.
Samantha Armytage
Golden Bachelor host Samantha Armytage looked elegant in Cappellazzo Couture.
Michael Theo
Austin star Michael Theo looked spruced up with a top hat.
Justine Clarke
Justine Clarke looked timeless in a blue puff sleeve gown.
Amanda Keller
Amanda Keller looked stylish in a star print suit.
Eddie McGuire
Eddie McGuire looked debonair in a black tie suit.
Kylie Gillies and Tim Davies
Kylie Gillies and Tim Davies looked sharp in matching white outfits.
Tara Brown
60 Minutes icon Tara Brown look sophisticated in red gown.
Brittany Hockley
Bachelor alumni Brittany Hockley looked dazzling in a Steven Khalil gown.
Mel Buttle
Comedienne Mel Buttle went for a print suit for the Logies red carpet.
Deborah Knight
Journalist Deborah Knight went for a sleek black gown.
Sarah Abo
Today show host Sarah Abo, stunned in an all black jumpsuit.
Tanya Hennessy
Tanya looked fashionable in a light pink gown from Mary Ioannidis.
Emily Weir
Home & Away star Emily Weir, stunned in this sculptural gown from Krzysztof Atelier.
Ayesha Madon
Heartbreak High Logie Nominee Ayesha Madon opted for a chic plaid dress.
Ricki-Lee
Singer Ricki-Lee wore a stunning metallic gown made by Sean Rentero.
Guy Sebastian and Jules Egan
Singer Guy Sebastian and and wife Jules Egan fashionably co-ordinated their outfits for the night.
Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington
Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington stunned the Logie red carpet.
Celia Pacquola
Celia Pacquola looked every bit a fashionista in mini suit dress.
Myf Warhurst
Spicks and Specks host Myf Warhurst looked classic in a black and sequin dress.
Sylvia Jeffreys
Presenter Sylvia Jeffreys wore a timeless halter navy dress from Rebecca Valance.
Today Show Cast
Today Show Cast looked stylish on the red carpet.
Better Homes and Garden
The Better Homes and Garden crew scrubbed up very nicely for TV’s night of nights.
Rebecca Maddern
Presenter Rebecca Maddern looked sleek and chic in a Toni Mateski.
Marcia Hines
Marcia Hines and her partner Bruce stunned on the red carpet.