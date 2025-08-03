  •  
Advertisement
Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

The best red carpet style at the 2025 Logies from celebrities

Which look is your favourite?
Profile picture of Brianna Kennedy
Loading the player...

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here!

Advertisement

Australia’s biggest names in TV have made their way to The Star in Sydney for a glamorous and entertaining night.

Before the award ceremony airs tonight on Channel Seven, all of the nominees are hitting the red carpet to showcase their best looks.

Keep refreshing this page, because we will be keeping you updated on all of your favourite celebrities’ ensembles!

See all of the styles below.

Advertisement
Lynne McGranger and Clancy McWaters
(Credit: Getty)

Lynne McGranger and Clancy McWaters

Lynne arrived with daughter Clancy in a Diane Lewis Couture gown.

Sophie Monk
(Credit: Getty)

Sophie Monk

Sophie channelled Marilyn Monroe gown from Cappellazzo Couture.

Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake
(Credit: Getty)

Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake

Australia’s IT couple arrived in style with Zoë in a Amy Lawrance gown.

Advertisement
Sofia Levin, Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow
(Credit: Getty)

Sofia Levin, Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow

The Masterchef judges all arrived in style.

Julia Morris
(Credit: Getty)

Julia Morris

Gold logie nominee wore a show-stopping gown from ALIN LE’ KAL.

Angela Bishop
(Credit: Getty)

Angela Bishop

Presenter Angela Bishop stunned in a green gown.

Kate Miller-Heidke
(Credit: Getty)

Kate Miller-Heidke

The Voice Judge wore a beautiful red gown.

Advertisement
Chloé Hayden
(Credit: Getty)

Chloé Hayden

Heartbreak High star wore a beautiful lace gown!

Angela Cox
(Credit: Getty)

Angela Cox

The Channel 7 presenter wore a bright pink gown.

Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes
(Credit: Getty)

Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes

Richard Marx attended with his glamorous wife Daisy Fuentes.

Leila McKinnon
(Credit: Getty)

Leila McKinnon

Leila McKinnon wore a classic black and white suit.

Advertisement
Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock
(Credit: Getty)

Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock

Amelia Brace and Denham Hitchcock from 10 NEWS+ stunned on the red carpet.

Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge
(Credit: Getty)

Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge

The My Kitchen Rules judges looked very dapper in embroidered suits.

Emma Watkins
(Credit: Getty)

Emma Watkins

The former Wiggle arrived in an ethereal gown.

Michelle Lim Davidson
(Credit: Getty)

Michelle Lim Davidson

The Newsreader star looked breath-taking in a white flowy gown.

Advertisement
The Block Cast
(Credit: Getty)

The Block Cast

The Block Cast left the building site and glammed up for the red carpet.

Kerrie-Anne Kennerley
(Credit: Getty)

Kerrie-Anne Kennerley

Kerrie-Anne Kennerley stunned in a red gown from Mary Ioannidis.

Charlie Pickering
(Credit: Getty)

Charlie Pickering

Comedian Charlie Pickering brought a lightness to the Logies by dancing on the red carpet.

Dr Kate Adams
(Credit: Getty)

Dr Kate Adams

Dr Kate Adams wore a blue velvet gown.

Advertisement
Dr Chis Brown and Sonia Kruger
(Credit: Instagram)

Dr Chis Brown and Sonia Kruger

Dancing with the Stars host, Dr Chis Brown and Sonia Kruger, glammed up while presenting on the red carpet.

Kevin Moloney & Janetta Stones
(Credit: Getty)

Kevin Moloney & Janetta Stones

Travel Guides couple Kevin & Janetta looked all done up right before going on the red carpet.

Fren Family
(Credit: Getty)

Fren Family

Keeping with Travel Guides, the Fren Family looked very stylish in all black outfits.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart
(Credit: Getty)

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart

Home & Away’s star couple Ada and James look fabulous walking down the red carpet.

Advertisement
Dylan Alcott
(Credit: Getty)

Dylan Alcott

Tennis player Dylan Alcott, looked very dapper in a classic suit.

Julia Zemiro
(Credit: Getty)

Julia Zemiro

Julia Zemiro looked very chic in a laid-back suit.

Leigh Sales is rooting for best friend Lisa Millar to win gold
(Credit: Lisa Millar)

Lisa Millar

Gold Logie nominee stunned in a purple gown from Lisa Millar.

Emily Symons
(Credit: Getty)

Emily Symons

Home & Away star Emily Symons looked chic in a black gown from Velani.

Advertisement
Edwina Bartholomew
(Credit: Getty)

Edwina Bartholomew

Edwina Bartholomew stunned a light blue suit.

Carrie Bickmore
(Credit: Getty)

Carrie Bickmore

Carrie looked glamorous in shinning gold gown.

Leigh Sales turned this reality show down
(Credit: Getty)

Leigh Sales

Journalist Leigh Sales wore a pleated navy gown.

Jelena Dokic
(Credit: Getty)

Jelena Dokic

Jelena Dokic looked splendid in a stunning silver gown.

Advertisement
Kitty Flanagan
(Credit: Getty)

Kitty Flanagan

Comedian Kitty Flanagan look astonishing in a three piece suit.

Melissa King
(Credit: Getty)

Melissa King

Better Homes and Gardens star Melissa King looked astonishing in a gown and cape from Amanda Tasevski.

Ally Langdon
(Credit: Getty)

Ally Langdon

Gold Logie nominee Ally Langdon looked chic in sleek black gown.

David Campbell
(Credit: Getty)

David Campbell

David Campbell turned heads in a metallic suit.

Advertisement
Rebecca Gibney
(Credit: Getty)

Rebecca Gibney

Under the Vines actress Rebecca Gibney look marvellous in black lace dress from Carla Zampatti

Guy Montgomery
(Credit: Getty)

Guy Montgomery

Guy Montgomery who is nominated for Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent looked stylish in a multi-colour tie.

Samantha Armytage
(Credit: Getty_

Samantha Armytage

Golden Bachelor host Samantha Armytage looked elegant in Cappellazzo Couture.

Michael Theo
(Credit: Getty)

Michael Theo

Austin star Michael Theo looked spruced up with a top hat.

Advertisement
Justine Clarke
(Credit: Getty)

Justine Clarke

Justine Clarke looked timeless in a blue puff sleeve gown.

Amanda Keller
(Credit: Getty)

Amanda Keller

Amanda Keller looked stylish in a star print suit.

Eddie McGuire
(Credit: Getty)

Eddie McGuire

Eddie McGuire looked debonair in a black tie suit.

Kylie Gillies and Tim Davies
(Credit: Getty)

Kylie Gillies and Tim Davies

Kylie Gillies and Tim Davies looked sharp in matching white outfits.

Advertisement
Tara Brown
(Credit: Getty)

Tara Brown

60 Minutes icon Tara Brown look sophisticated in red gown.

Brittany Hockley
(Credit: Getty)

Brittany Hockley

Bachelor alumni Brittany Hockley looked dazzling in a Steven Khalil gown.

Mel Buttle
(Credit: Getty)

Mel Buttle

Comedienne Mel Buttle went for a print suit for the Logies red carpet.

Deborah Knight
(Credit: Getty)

Deborah Knight

Journalist Deborah Knight went for a sleek black gown.

Advertisement
Sarah Abo
(Credit: Getty)

Sarah Abo

Today show host Sarah Abo, stunned in an all black jumpsuit.

Tanya Hennessy
(Credit: Getty)

Tanya Hennessy

Tanya looked fashionable in a light pink gown from Mary Ioannidis.

Emily Weir
(Credit: Getty)

Emily Weir

Home & Away star Emily Weir, stunned in this sculptural gown from Krzysztof Atelier.

Ayesha Madon
(Credit: Getty)

Ayesha Madon

Heartbreak High Logie Nominee Ayesha Madon opted for a chic plaid dress.

Advertisement
Ricki-Lee
(Credit: Getty)

Ricki-Lee 

Singer Ricki-Lee wore a stunning metallic gown made by Sean Rentero.

Guy Sebastian and Jules Egan
(Credit: Getty)

Guy Sebastian and Jules Egan

Singer Guy Sebastian and and wife Jules Egan fashionably co-ordinated their outfits for the night.

Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington
(Credit: Getty)

Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington

Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington stunned the Logie red carpet.

Celia Pacquola
(Credit: Getty)

Celia Pacquola

Celia Pacquola looked every bit a fashionista in mini suit dress.

Advertisement
Myf Warhurst
(Credit: Getty)

Myf Warhurst

Spicks and Specks host Myf Warhurst looked classic in a black and sequin dress.

Sylvia Jeffreys
(Credit: Getty)

Sylvia Jeffreys

Presenter Sylvia Jeffreys wore a timeless halter navy dress from Rebecca Valance.

Today Show Cast
(Credit: Getty(

Today Show Cast

Today Show Cast looked stylish on the red carpet.

Better Homes and Garden
(Credit: Getty)

Better Homes and Garden

The Better Homes and Garden crew scrubbed up very nicely for TV’s night of nights.

Advertisement
Rebecca Maddern
(Credit: Getty)

Rebecca Maddern

Presenter Rebecca Maddern looked sleek and chic in a Toni Mateski.

Marcia Hines
(Credit: Getty)

Marcia Hines

Marcia Hines and her partner Bruce stunned on the red carpet.

Profile picture of Brianna Kennedy
Brianna Kennedy Picture Researcher

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement