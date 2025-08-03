The best red carpet style at the 2025 Logies from celebrities

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here!

Advertisement

Australia’s biggest names in TV have made their way to The Star in Sydney for a glamorous and entertaining night.

Before the award ceremony airs tonight on Channel Seven, all of the nominees are hitting the red carpet to showcase their best looks.

Keep refreshing this page, because we will be keeping you updated on all of your favourite celebrities’ ensembles!

See all of the styles below.

Advertisement