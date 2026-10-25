Snezana Wood puts $7 million mansion up for sale after Sam Wood’s arrest

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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Snezana Wood has slowly been putting her life back together in Melbourne, as her husband Sam remains in a high-security Queensland prison on domestic violence charges.

The tough transition includes selling up their $7.15 million Brighton mansion, which was believed to be “days, if not hours, away” from being listed when Sam, 46, was arrested for allegedly assaulting Snez, 46, in Noosa on October 3.

In the weeks before their highly-publicised holiday, the couple had reportedly been prepping the five-bedroom home for sale as they had another seven-bedroom property just minutes away.

Snezana and her 21-year-old daughter Eve have received an outpouring of support from fans across Australia since Sam’s arrest on domestic violence charges, which he denies.

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Snezana Wood is rebuilding her life after Sam Wood’s arrest. (Credit: Media Mode)

The Bachelor star Sam, who met Snezana on the show in 2015, was denied bail on October 8 after he was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting.

The Wood family, who reside in Melbourne, were on holiday in Noosa at the time of his arrest on October 4.

Police told the court that Wood allegedly “grabbed the alleged victim by the throat with one hand” during an argument and threw her against a wall, “striking her head”, with Eve calling Triple Zero.

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Police prosecutor Jeannette Grigoris told the court that the complainant was “in support” of the charges and had provided a video statement, though they did not appear in court.

Sam has denied the charges, and he is due to return to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 23.

Neither Snezana nor Eve have posted on social media since his court appearance, though Snezana originally shared a brief statement after Sam’s arrest.

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“This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities,” it said. Sam shared the same statement.

She has put her and Sam Wood’s $7million Brighton mansion up for sale. (Credit: Media Mode)

An insider source told New Idea that Snezana is focusing on putting her children first during the challenging time for her family.

“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone involved,” our insider source tells. “Right now, Snezana’s priority is her girls.”

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Snezana and Sam share three children: Willow, eight, Charlie, seven, and Harper, four. Snezana also has an older daughter, Eve, from a previous relationship.

If you, or anyone that you know is affected by this article, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800 RESPECT website