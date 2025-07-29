Why everyone is talking about THIS Dancing with the Stars selfie!

Everyone appreciates a good selfie – especially celebrities.

Advertisement

So, when Dancing with the Stars host Dr Chris Brown posted the first selfie of the season on Instagram back in June, no one suspected a thing.

“It’s giving 2014 Oscar’s selfie…” current contestant Brittany Hockley commented on the fun photo, referring to the now famous image taken by actor Bradley Cooper at the Hollywood event.

Then in July, a second selfie snap was shared on social media which showed Dr Chris and the same bunch of contestants having a ball behind the scenes – and fans loved it.

“Fun photos,” one viewer commented.

Advertisement

Dr Chris snaps a selfie on set but where is Sonia? (Credit: Instagram)

“Dr Chris, we can always count on you for a smile,” another added.

However, when fan-favourite Michael Usher uploaded a third selfie on July 27, some fans were left wondering why fellow host Sonia Kruger had not featured in any of the snaps.

Well, according to our TV insider, there’s no need to worry and there is zero drama going on.

Advertisement

“Dr Chris is a just big kid at heart and really likes to have fun and socialise with everyone behind the scenes. He is a fun guy,’ dishes our source.

Another day, another selfie with the DWTS contestants. (Credit: Instagram)

“He is always up to some kind of mischief on set and will always put his hand up to take a selfie. Sonia is also a lot of fun and the cast and crew love her. Fans probably just don’t see it as much because she’s not as active on social media as Chris is.”

Speaking to TV WEEK about her co-host earlier this year, Sonia admitted the pair get on like a house on fire.

Advertisement

“He’s completely unflappable,” Sonia told the publication.

He may not know how to dance but Dr Chris certainly knows how to take a selfie. (Credit: Instagram)

“It doesn’t matter what I do – I’ve tried to sneak up behind him, I’ve burst balloons in his ears, I’ve done all sorts of things to Chris – and nothing seems to rattle him, ever.”

She continued: “This is going to sound completely woo-woo, but we’re both Virgos…and I kind of feel like I’ve found the male version of myself in him.”

Advertisement