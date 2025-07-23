Did DWTS favourite Michael Usher just get caught breaking the rules?

He continues to wow the judges and Australia with his impressive moves on the dancefloor.

But has Dancing with the Stars fan-favourite Michael Usher done the unthinkable?

A new photo of the popular Channel Seven news presenter, which was taken behind the scenes, has emerged on social media – and some fans are now wondering if he has broken the rules.

In the image shared by Michael himself, the 55-year-old can be seen posing with DWTS judge Helen Richey.

And with plenty of accusations of favouritism being thrown around this season, buttering up one of the judges isn’t a very good look.

“Heading to the semi-finals!,” a proud Michael declared in his caption before going on to praise Helen.

“One of the greatest delights of joining Dancing with the Stars has been getting to know the legendary Helen Richey. An amazing pioneer of ballroom dancing in Australia along with her husband Robert.”

Clearly aware of the all the controversy around judging this year, Michael made sure to clarify that he had not been given any special treatment throughout the competition, despite being one of Helen’s favourites.

“For the record – no judging favour gained by my shameless request for a photo with Helen,” he joked.

Michael’s post comes as viewers continue to slam this year’s competition and judges for being “unfair”.

Meanwhile, the judges have also been slammed in recent weeks for diva-like behaviour during filming.

“Being in the audience of episode 1 sitting behind the judges, I can say that Sharna and Mark made us feel very welcome, throwing lollies and snacks, talking to us, Mark was dancing and full-on energy. The other two judges (Helen and Craig) didn’t even acknowledge there was an audience behind them,” one disgruntled audience member shared on Instagram.

Judge Helen Richey (second from left) insists no lines are crossed. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was in the audience for the season before this one and can second this! They (Mark & Sharna) are absolute legends and they both chatted to us during breaks,” another added.

