Osher Günsberg reveals SHOCK Dancing with the Stars secret producers didn’t want YOU to know!

It’s safe to say that Osher Günsberg won’t be receiving any roses from Dancing with the Stars judge Craig Revel Horwood, or the show’s producers for that matter, any time soon.

Advertisement

The former Bachelor Australia host ruffled feathers when he was eliminated from the popular Channel Seven dance competition on Sunday night– and not just for his fiery exchange with controversial judge, Craig.

Shortly after the episode aired, Osher took to Instagram to share a video of his tango performance which Craig had blown to smithereens in his feedback.

And it wasn’t long before viewers started to bombard Osher, 51, with their own thoughts about his routine and reaction to the comments.

Advertisement

What has Osher Günsberg said about being on Dancing with the Stars?

“It wasn’t nice to watch…you gave your best but in this world sometimes it’s so much better to be gracious and accept the judge’s decision as did all the other contestants,” one fan wrote.

Clearly still rocked by what had unfolded during judging, Osher took the opportunity to reveal some behind the scenes truths about the show.

“…this isn’t the dance world, it’s TV playing on the edge of it,” he hit back.

“We both know this is true because if any judge at any comp I went to with my kid spoke to contestants like that they wouldn’t be in the job for long. This is TV where we play the game of ‘what would it be like if they said the thing we would never say out loud’. That is how we have baddie judges. There’s show in showbiz.”

Advertisement

Osher failed to impress the judges with his take on the tango. (Credit: Instagram)

In a separate post, Osher, who is the fourth celebrity to be eliminated this season, explained how in “nearly 22 years of television” he has never experienced something like this before after another fan labelled him “arrogant.”

“There’s been some chat today about how we left the show. I wanted you to know how it played out behind the scenes,” he said.

“As the person that’s done the dumping/eliminating on TV for a long time – my experience being the dumpee was something I found fascinating, and it led me to choose something I’ve often talked about but never actually done myself, until now…”

Advertisement

“…I’d like to point out that in nearly 22 years of television it’s never been my job to say what I think about something so perhaps you’ve just never considered that I have feelings and perhaps share them sometimes,” he shared in a separate post.

Craig (left) slammed Osher’s performance resulting in a heated exchange between to duo. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Going “toe to toe” with Craig

Osher’s recent comments come after he snapped back at resident mean judge Craig, who slammed his tango routine with partner Sriani Argatet and labelled it a “royal mess” and “erratic”.

“Would you like to try going down that Perspex ramp in those heels, sir? You are more than welcome to show me how to do it,” Osher fired back.

Advertisement

“That is not my job,” Craig responded.

While some viewers were shocked by Osher’s reaction, others jumped to his defence.

“I actually didn’t get what the judges were seeing, because you looked like you had improved tenfold,” one follower shared.

“I loved your dance. Well done,” another commented.

Advertisement