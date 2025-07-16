Dancing with the Stars favourite rocked by loss of family member

The Dancing with the Stars community is rallying around one of the competition’s most popular contestants after a beloved family member died earlier this week.

Taking to social media, Aussie comedian Felicity Ward, has revealed that her sweet Grandma sadly passed away on July 15.

“Unconditionally loving. Very funny. Sassy til the end. She made 90 last week, then passed away into the next bit yesterday,” Felicity shared on Instagram.

A heartbroken Felicity paid tribute to her late Grandmother on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram.

“An icon, a matriarch, a mother to five, a grandmother to twelve, a great grandmother to ten. A painter, a tennis player, a swimmer who taught me to dive, an ABBA lover, an owner of dogs with too much energy, and most loved grandma in the world. We’ll miss you Grandma. Thank you for everything you gave me and I am,” she continued.

Felicity has since been inundated with messages of support from fans, fellow comedians and her DWTS family.

“So sorry love. Glad you made it back to spend the time. She sounded amazing. Hugs to you sweetheart,” a recently eliminated Rebecca Gibney commented.

Felicity had a very special bond with her grandmother. (Credit: Instagram)

“Oh she sounds just so wonderful Felicity. Hugs to you beautiful one,” TV host Julia Zemiro shared.

Felicity is currently a favourite to take out Dancing with the Stars 2025 as she continues to wow the judges and the crowd with her performances each week – and there’s no doubt her grandma would be so proud.

Last week, the 44-year-old left jaws on the floor when she took to the ballroom for the Cha Cha with her performance later labelled “one of the best from the series” so far.

The Aussie comedian continues to improve each and every week. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“This was so bloody good,” Seven news presenter Michael Usher commented.

“Strongest performance of the night,” another person added.