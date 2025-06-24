They say that dance is the language of love, which rings true for Dancing with the Stars judge Helen Richey, and her husband.

Find out more about her relationship below.

Helen Richey has been a permanent fixture as a judge on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How did Helen Richey meet her husband?

After being born in 1945 in Melbourne, Helen donned her dancing shoes from a very young age, studying ballet and tap.

At the age of just 15, she won the coveted Lily Ellison award. Two years later, she met her now-husband Robert, who was also a dancer.

At the time, he was competing with his sister in the styles of ballroom, Latin, and new Vogue.

However, things changed when Helen came to the studio.

One day, when Robert turned professional and started teaching part-time in a studio, the owner’s daughter brought a friend to the studio…. and he was instantly smitten.

“I looked at this girl and thought that she was ‘a bit of all right’,” the dancer told DanceTraks. “She was a very talented ballet and stage dancer and had been dancing and competing very successfully in that field since she was very little. Her name was Helen.”

Helen has been dancing since she was a young girl. (Credit: Getty)

Is Helen Richey still married?

From there, things got serious between the couple, who then tied the knot.

After Rob’s sister announced that she didn’t want to dance anymore, Rob’s teacher, Fred Jenyns, suggested that he and Helen dance together.

“Helen’s reaction was that she could never be good enough. (Actually, the opposite was the case, as she went on to become one of the greatest Latin Ladies of all time). In any case, we did try, and the rest is history,” he said.

Soon after, the couple won the Australian Rising Stars Ballroom Championship. They then headed to the UK to widen their careers – it was where they stayed for 27 years.

Helen Richey danced professionally with her husband. (Credit: 3sat)

Where does Helen Richey live now?

“One of the greatest Latin Ladies” is an apt description for Helen, who has been dubbed “Australia’s first Lady of Latin Dance”.

When she returned to Australia, Helen was Australia’s official representative in the Ballroom and Latin World Championships, and she won many accolades in the process.

Most notably, she became the undefeated All England Latin Champion, as well as placing third in the World Professional Latin Championship, equal third in the British Professional Latin Championship, runner-up in the UK Championship, and twice third in the Internationals.

When Helen and Robert announced their retirement from competitive dancing in 1980 during the Blackpool Dance Festival, they received a rare standing ovation, according to Outside Change.

Helen Richey is judging celebrities alongside Sharna Burgess, Mark Wilson, and Craig Revel Horwood. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What does Helen Richey do now?

While she may have parted with her dancing shoes, Helen has since become one of the world’s most sought-after dance coaches and adjudicators, having reportedly judged national dance championships in almost every country worldwide.

As we know, the former dancer also judges on Dancing With the Stars. Interestingly, many of the professional dancers who have appeared on the series are said to have been, at least in part, trained by Helen herself.

Eventually, Helen and Robert returned Down Under. In 2017, the judge revealed that the couple had moved to the Laurieton Residential resort in NSW.

“My husband, Robert, and I relocated from Melbourne to the peace and tranquillity of this stunning location,” Helen said in a video promoting the resort. “We are living our retirement dream.”

