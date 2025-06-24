It’s fair to say that Osher Günsberg knows a thing or two about finding love, because he helped couples find it on The Bachelor Australia.

Little did he know that the show would lead to his own happy ending.

A match made in heaven. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Osher Günsberg meet his wife?

In fact, it was on the set of said dating show that the Dancing with the Stars contestant first locked eyes with his now-wife, Audrey Griffen.

It was season two of the show in 2014, and Audrey had been hired to work as a makeup artist, specifically Osher’s makeup artist, with sparks flying fast between the pair.

“I had been chatting to a makeup artist I’d worked with for years about my love life, and I was complaining about how hard it was to meet someone,” he revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2018.

“I remember saying that I can’t go to bars because I don’t drink, and the last time I was single, there were Nokia phones, and what is this Tinder thing?” he then joked.

“She told me she was going off to another job, but had a replacement to do my make-up, and said, ‘She is lovely, she has a kid, and you’re welcome.'”

Fast forward to Audrey starting on the set of The Bachelor, Osher admitted it was love at first sight, describing seeing her for the first time as a “beautiful vision of light.”

Despite the seasoned television veteran being enamoured by her, Audrey was initially none the wiser.

Osher shared a sweet photo of Audrey to mark 10 years since they first met. (Credit: Instagram)

“When I first met him at work, he seemed rather aloof. But then we started chatting and we had these amazing conversations,” she said in the same 2018 interview.

“There’s a lot of bravado that’s required in front of the camera, but he was quite shy and timid – a very self-deprecating and endearing side.”

Osher and Audrey then had their first date on June 21, 2014, at a comedy store in Sydney to watch Luke Heggie’s set.

In June 2024, Osher took to Instagram to mark 10 years since he first met Audrey, and gave more insight into their first date.

“Ten years today I met @audreygriffen outside the comedy store in Sydney so we could watch @heggieluke’s set,” the author wrote.

“Only then did she realise that it was a date. She had no idea that we would fall in love, she would save my life, and we would have the most wonderful family together. You’re a stone-cold stunner, honey, with a kind heart that’s a beacon seen from space. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Osher Günsberg married his wife Audrey Griffen in regional NSW. (Credit: New Idea)

When did Osher Günsberg get married?

Two years on from their first date, Audrey and Osher became Mr and Mrs, tying the knot in an intimate country ceremony in December 2016.

And in an especially heartfelt moment from the ceremony, Osher included Audrey’s then 12-year-old daughter, Georgia (from a previous relationship), in the vows.

“I wrote some vows to Georgia as well as Audrey because that’s the deal,” he said at the time. “I’m not entering into a relationship with one person, I’m entering into a relationship with two!”

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week in July 2023, the mental health advocate reflected upon how his wife and stepdaughter had “saved [his] life.”

“I was considering, 10, 20 times a day, not being here anymore,” he said.

Osher Günsberg has taken in Georgia as his own. (Credit: Getty)

“I was dealing with these horrible thoughts. It’s so traumatic and distressing and awful. Eventually, you just get tired of fighting it.”

But things quickly took a turn for the better when Audrey and Georgia made themselves a home in his heart.

“I started having the most wonderful time with these two people and thought, ‘These two are worth sticking around for; these two are worth getting better for.’ From that point, I worked so hard, and I still work hard every single day, to try to get better.”

“So yeah, Audrey saved my life.”

Meet baby Wolfie. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Osher Günsberg have children?

In early 2019, just over two years after they wed, the lovebirds announced their family of three would be expanding to a family of four.

“We are very happy to introduce to you the newest member of our family, joining us in late August 2019,” Osher captioned his announcement post, sharing a sonogram of his fast-growing bub.

“Please meet ‘Chickpea’, the person behind the last three months of @audreygriffen’s surprise day-naps and a mysterious aversion to her favourite Ramen restaurant,” he then joked.

“All four of us are over the moon and looking forward to meeting this wonderful young human.”

Osher Günsberg and his wife Audrey have grown their family. (Credit: Instagram)

On August 23rd, 2019, Wolfgang (Wolfie for short) was welcomed into the world, and their family was complete.

“We are in love and drowning in gratitude, oxytocin, and new baby smell,” the podcast host captioned his announced post, revealing how in “awe” of his makeup artist wife he was.

“What I witnessed her do, the power I saw her summon from within her to bring this boy into the world was utterly astonishing. I can’t think of any single thing a man does in his life that physically equates to what I saw Audrey do.”

So, how does Osher balance family life with his multitude of work commitments?

It’s easy – his wife Audrey, whom he describes as a “saint.”

“While my work sometimes shrinks by hours or expands by days – all at a moment’s notice – Audrey is able to adapt and just get on top of whatever needs to be done to keep everything going at home. When I’m home, I try to be as engaged as I can,” he told our sister publication, WHO.

Osher Günsberg said his wife saved his life. (Credit: Getty)

What illness does Osher Günsberg have?

Along with being candid about his mental health struggles, he has also been open about his chronic pain.

The former host has osteoarthritis, and after persisting through pain, ended up having complications from hip replacement surgery.

“The pain I was experiencing is very noisy in your head, dealing with this all the time, and your window of tolerance for dealing with any other kind of frustration starts to diminish to almost nothing. I aged significantly,” he told Stellar in 2024.

During that time, he said it caused a strain in his relationship.

“It became fairly clear that my relationship isn’t going to survive this … I went to go see this guy, and he explained about amplification that can happen with pain signals and sensitisation, which can happen with benign signals. And because I’ve been in pain for so long, [the] brain starts to do funky things with a regular sensation,” he explained.

Since then, he has had two additional surgeries.

