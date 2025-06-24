Here’s the reason Sonia Kruger prefers to keep her relationship low-key

After hosting some of Australia’s biggest TV shows – such as The Voice and Dancing With The Stars– Sonia Kruger is no stranger to the spotlight.

While Aussies have come to love the presenter, when it comes to her personal life, she mostly keeps it away from the public eye.

Read more about the Gold Logie winner’s relationship below.

Sonia Kruger prefers to keep her relationship with her husband private. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Sonia Kruger married?

Before finding love with her current partner, Craig McPherson, Sonia was married to James Davies.

Sonia tied the knot with the British banker in January 2003, in a very private ceremony. The couple then split in 2008.

“I can confirm that they are no longer together,” Sonia’s former agent, Mark Klemens, told news.com.au in 2009.

“There are no other parties involved. The separation was just due to the strain of two high-profile people leading busy careers and not having enough time together.”

Shortly afterwards, the now 59-year-old met her second husband, Craig.

Sonia Kruger met Craig shortly after she split from her first husband. (Credit: Getty)

According to Confidential, the Dancing with the Stars host was still living with her ex-husband in the Northern Beaches at the time.

“It’s a big house and they both have very busy schedules, which meant they haven’t crossed paths that much and they have their space,” a source explained.

Despite that awkward living arrangement, Sonia and the former Director of News and Public Affairs for Channel Seven have been going strong since.

“One thing Craig has always been for me – and I for him – is rock solid,” Sonia told Stellar in 2024. “And in an industry that can be fickle at times, you need to have someone who’s in your corner. We certainly are that person for each other.

Sonia Kruger and her husband Craig McPherson welcomed their daughter Maggie in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

How old was Sonia Kruger when she became a mother?

In 2015, they welcomed their daughter Maggie, but their path to parenthood together wasn’t easy.

While Craig has six children from a previous relationship, Sonia longed to become a mother, but she struggled to conceive when she was 45.

She was told that her chances of falling pregnant were zero.

“We tried IVF and it wasn’t successful,” she told our sister publication The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012.

“The doctors were very clear with me too, that for women over the age of 45, which was the age we attempted IVF, the success rate is zero. You still believe it can happen, and you see stories, and you think maybe that can happen for us, but the odds are definitely very slim.”

Sonia Kruger is back to hosting duties on Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When she announced her pregnancy, she was delighted.

“It has been a long road, but Craig and I are delighted to finally confirm we are having a baby,” she said to the Herald Sun.

With the help of an egg donation from a friend, Sonia fell pregnant at 48 and gave birth to her daughter by the time she turned 49.

While we’ve loved watching Maggie grow before our eyes with lovely photos shared by Sonia, she keeps her relationship with Craig out of the spotlight.

Nevertheless, she has a special bond with her daughter.

“I want her to always feel that she can come to me or speak up if there’s something that she doesn’t feel right about. Those kinds of things bring to young women a certain agency. That’s what I would like to see going forward,” she told Stellar.

