“Thank you Australia!”: The Dancing with the Stars winner has been crowned!

Dancing with the Stars has officially come to an end in 2025, and we now know who the winner is!

After weeks of performances, only six made it to the grand finale.

While Brittany Hockley, Trent Cotchin, Felicity Ward, Michael Usher, Shaun Micallef and Kyle Schilling danced their way to the grand finale.

In the first round, Brittany and Trent scored 35 each, Michael was given 28, Felicity got 33, Shaun got 37, and Kyle got a perfect score of 40 out of 40.

Only two finalists were chosen in the next round.

For their final performance, Kyle and Lily created a powerful contemporary dance that explored belonging and identity. (Credit: Channel Seven)

After Kyle and Shaun made it through, it was up to Australia to decide the winner – and it’s Kyle Shilling!

For his final performance, he created a powerful contemporary routine with his partner, Lily Cornish. The performance explored identity and celebrated his Indigenous heritage.

The routine also earned him his second perfect score of the competition.

While he was overjoyed about the win, he said he had “mixed emotions”, because it came to an end.

“We’ve built such a strong family here, the beautiful people behind us.,” he said about their win.

Along with the trophy, the Home and Away star has also won $20,000 for his chosen charity, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Kyle said it gave Indigenous children in remote communities the opportunity to access more educational tools.

