“It’s my turn to break the rules”: one coach causes chaos on The Voice Australia

Melanie C has turned The Voice Australia on its head, after breaking the rules in the final battle.

Advertisement

During the episode on September 21, the Spice Girl was torn about choosing between Cassie Henderson and Gemma Hollingsworth.

Both women did a powerful rendition of Lola Young’s hit Messy, and their coach praised them both extensively.

Without any saves, she knew it was going to be a hard decision.

“What makes this really hard is the growth that Gemma has had, from singing around that piano to getting up on stage,” Melanie began. “It’s a completely different person, I think, from whom everyone saw in the blinds. I don’t know if you knew you had that in you.

Advertisement

Melanie C decided to ignore the rules after Gemma Hollingsworth and Cassie Henderson had their battle on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“That discipline has brought you to this point.”

While she said they were both equally skilled, she initially chose Cassie.

But the moment that Gemma walked off the stage, the chaos began – Melanie pressed her save button, when she didn’t have one to use.

Advertisement

“I can’t let her go, I’m not letting her go,” she said.

When the other coaches argued with her, she interjected with: “Ronan’s broken the rules, it’s my turn to break the rules”.

“Hang on,” Ronan piped in. “If she’s breaking the rules, then I’m breaking the rules,” and then pressed his save button.

Advertisement

With all of this going on, Kate also decided to press save.

“Wait a minute!” Richard shouted in disbelief. “Do you know how much time I spent on the plane coming down here to learn the rules to this show?”

“Fine!” he added before pressing save.

“You guys are officially off the rails,” Sonia Kruger said, flabbergasted.

Advertisement

Melanie said she did not care if her wrists got “slapped”, because she was determined to continue mentoring Gemma if she chose her.

Do you consider what Melanie C just did on the Voice Australia 2025 as cheating? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Pleading after Kate, Ronan, and Richard made their pitches, Melanie put it all on the line.

“I feel like we’ve come so far, we do have a connection, and I honestly never imagined you to get to where you’ve got to tonight,” she said. “And I just don’t know if that would have happened with anybody else, so I’m excited to see how much further we can take that.”

Advertisement

Luckily for her, it paid off!

However, this means that Melanie has one more star that will go to the battles.

It will definitely be a showdown!

Advertisement