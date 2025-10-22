Meet all of The Voice Australia 2025 grand finalists

The countdown is on until The Voice Australia 2025 grand final, and we already know who is competing for the top prize.

It all started with coaches Ronan Keating, Richard Marx, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Melanie C choosing 12 stars.

After the blind auditions and several intense battle rounds, the coaches must choose one person to represent their team.

This year, the final four will compete on November 2 for $100,000 and an artist development package with access to a recording studio in Sydney.

Find out who the grand finalists are below.

Cassie Henderson one of the grand finalists on The Voice Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are the 2025 The Voice Australia Grand Finalists?

After singing against Euan Hart, Cassie Henderson will represent team Melanie in the grand finale. Her performance of Greenlight by Lorde secured her place.

Bella Parnell earned her spot on Richard’s team after her powerful rendition of Adele’s hit Skyfall.

This Sunday (October 26), Kate will have to choose between Sienna Langenheim and Alyssa Delpopolo.

Ronan must also decide if he’s going to take Cle Morgan or Ellaphon Ta.

Will Cle Morgan make it to the grand final on The Voice Australia? (Credit: Channel Seven)

When is The Voice Australia 2025 grand final?

After the semi-finals, it’s up to Australia to decide on this year’s winner.

The Voice Australia 2025 grand final will kick off at 7pm on Sunday, November 2.

You can watch it on Channel Seven or 7 Plus.

The Voice Australia 2025 coaches have been choosing their grand finalists carefully. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How do I vote for The Voice Australia 2025?

Even though the grand final is soon, voting is officially open!

All you have to do is text the name of the contestant you want to win to 0417 779 677 (standard terms and conditions apply).

