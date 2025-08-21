10 helpful ways to support your loved one with terminal cancer

Being there for a loved one who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer can often feel impossible.

Advertisement

But simply sitting, listening or even just holding their hand can be enough, according to the Cancer Council’s Lyrian Fleming-Parsley.

“Being there for people we care about during times of grieving, such as with a terminal illness, is so important because it offers them comfort, connection and reassurance,” she says. “Knowing you’re not alone can make a huge difference.”

Your support is appreciated. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to figures from the Cancer Council, last year an average of six Australians passed away from cancer every hour.

Advertisement

Whether you know someone with a terminal illness or not, knowing how to offer support to someone in need is invaluable.

1. Let them talk about death

Letting them talk (if they’re comfortable) can often help them process their situation.

2. Organise the boring stuff

Dealing with the bills and paperwork will allow them to focus on themselves.

3. Cook or drop off food for them

Provide home-cooked meals that are easy to reheat.

Advertisement

Be there when they need you the most. (Credit: Adobe)

4. Respect their pace

They might want company on some days, and not on others.

5. Photograph the everyday moments

When loved ones leave, it’s often the little things that you remember them for.

6. Create a comfort basket

Pack tissues, hand cream, lip balm, activity books and their favourite tea into a hamper.

Advertisement

7. Help with house maintenance

Mow the lawn, wash the dishes or do the laundry.

A helping hand around the house can make a big difference in their day. (Credit: Adobe)

8. Drive them to appointments

Whether they’re too ill to drive or simply favour the company, they’ll appreciate your gesture.

9. Do their grocery shopping

Always offer to grab the essentials but try and include their favourite healthy snacks too for easy comfort.

Advertisement

10. Just be there

Your presence might mean more to them than you think.

Give back on Daffodil Day

Donate to support cancer research. (Credit: Cancer Council)

Almost one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, according to the Cancer Council. But thanks to advances in research, early detection, treatments and prevention, Lyrian says the five-year cancer survival rate has risen to 71 per cent.

“Advances like this are only possible with the support of thousands of Australians who come together each year to give generously,” she says. “For all that cancer takes – mums, uncles, friends, workmates and moments we won’t get back.”

Advertisement

To find more details on the Cancer Council’s annual fundraiser, Daffodil Day (August 21), head to daffodilday.com.au. For free, confidential support and info call the Cancer Council on 13 11 20