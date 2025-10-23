The Block stars share tribute after the death of their builder’s wife

​The Block stars Robby and Mat have shared a heartfelt tribute after their builder Dave lost his wife to leukaemia.

The Adelaide duo shared the sad news via Instagram on October 22.

“Our hearts go out to our builder Dave and his son Gene, who tragically lost their beautiful wife and mum, Carly, to leukaemia this week,” they wrote.

Robby and Mat shared a tribute for Dave’s wife Carly. (Credit: Instagram)

“We’ll never forget the moment Dave got the call during Alfresco Week – our hearts sank for him. From that day on, Dave didn’t return to The Block, choosing to spend every precious moment by Carly’s side.

“Carly was just 45 years old. She leaves behind her loving husband, Dave, and their 7-year-old son, Gene.

“We love you, mate. Rest in peace, Carly 💛”

Previously, Dave’s family set up a GoFundMe page to provide financial support while he was away from work and cared for their son at home in Geelong.

The page said Carly was diagnosed in May 2025.

The page’s organiser, Nell Reidy, who’s Dave’s sister, revealed that she passed away on October 18.

“Your support has made a massive difference to Dave and Carly over the last 5 months as they’ve been able to spend important time together and help Gene maintain some semblance of normality,” she wrote.

“We will keep this fundraiser open for anyone who would like to help support Dave and Gene as they re-establish their lives together.

“Dave hasn’t worked for some weeks while Carly was in hospital, and it may be some time before he can return to full-time work.

“Thank you all for your incredible generosity, love, and care. Dave is so appreciative of the way that so many people are helping them get through this.”

At the time of publication, $92,055 has been raised via the GoFundMe page.

You can donate here.

