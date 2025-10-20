Sharon Osbourne suffers another heartbreak after Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has suffered another heartbreak after the death of her husband, Ozzy.

The music manager, 73, took to her Instagram page on Monday to share the sad news that her beloved dog, Elvis, has died after 14 years by her side.

“I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week,” she emotionally penned in a caption.

“He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!”

Sharon Osbourne has shared the sad news of her dog Elvis’ death. (Credit: Instagram)

Sharon’s daughter, Kelly, also took to social media to share her own tribute to their family dog, describing him as her “guardian angel” since Ozzy’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that we lost Elvis this week. Our guardian angel has left us,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Elvis did not leave my side since my dad passed. He helped get me through the darkest moment of my life. I keep trying to find a positive in all of this and the only thing I can come up with is that maybe my dad needed him.

“Life can be so cruel but also give you many treasures. We were so lucky to have Elvis for 14 years.

“Thank you for all the love Elvis you were one of a kind. I love you, sleep well sweet prince until we meet again!”

The sad news comes shortly after Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

His death came just 17 days after Ozzy took to the stage on July 5 to perform with Black Sabbath, the band that made him a superstar.

Sharon shared photographs of her late husband, Ozzy, with Elvis alongside some poignant words. (Credit: Instagram)

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement confirmed on July 22.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy died of a heart attack and had coronary artery disease. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003.

Black Sabbath fans joined his family in paying tribute to the rocker when a public funeral procession travelled through Ozzy’s hometown, Birmingham, on July 30.

Sharon attended with their children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Ozzy was also the father to Jessica, Louis and Elliot, whom he shared with his ex Thelma Riley.