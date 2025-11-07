Former MKR star Pete Evans unrecognisable in new pics

He’s the former MKR star who vanished from the spotlight after a series of controversies – and those catching a glimpse of Pete Evans as he went about his daily chores in Northern NSW recently would find him virtually unrecognisable.

The once popular TV personality turned anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist was spotted clothes shopping in NSW in early November, bare-chested and barefoot.

While the chef sported sharp suits, ties, and a coiffed hairstyle during his time on TV, on his shopping trip, he cut quite a different figure, with tatty shorts, a hippy hairstyle, and a floral tote bag slung over his shoulder.

Pete Evans went barefoot during a shopping trip in NSW. (Credit: Media Mode)

However, in recent months it appears Pete hasn’t abandoned hopes of a return to the limelight entirely.

In March, Pete took to social media to say he’d met with US president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk as he got involved with the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Make America Healthy Again plan.

The former TV star appeared dishevelled during his outing. (Credit: Media Mode)

He also appeared on US TV with pundit Ed Henry, where he discussed being cancelled back in Australia.

“I used to host Australia’s number one commercial TV show for many, many years,” Pete told the host.

“And when Covid came around, I was very sceptical about the whole mandate … especially to do with the shots and social distancing and mask wearing and everything. And I voiced my opinion, and it didn’t go down too well in this country.”

Months later, Pete made an appearance on a podcast by US doctor Will Cole in which he further discussed his downfall, claiming that the hate began after he began advocating for the paleo diet.

“Up until that time, I was celebrated, adored by the Australian media and public until I started talking about paleo, ancestral diets”, Pete told The Art of Being Well podcast.

Pete cut quite a different figure on MKR. (Credit: Channel 7)

“I was attacked straight away. It was bizarre. I was like, Why is this so challenging, triggering? Why is this happening? Because I started sharing anecdotal stories of people improving their health who had adopted this way of life.”

“Dietitians would say this is completely unfounded, dangerous, he’s not a doctor, he’s just a chef, even though the information I was sharing was from doctors,” he claimed.