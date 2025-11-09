Australian talkback radio legend John Laws has died aged 90

Legendary Australian radio broadcaster John Laws has passed away at his home in the inner-Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo, aged 90, his family has confirmed. He reportedly died on Saturday, November 8.

“Today marks a very difficult day for our family, with the news that our beloved father/grandfather/uncle John Laws has died peacefully at home,” a statement released by his loved ones on Sunday evening read.

“While fame and prominence had become a mainstay of his life, for us, he was always the person who meant so much, away from the microphone, the cameras, and the headlines.”

“It is comforting to know that John’s was a life lived well – he had remained in good health and even better spirits right up until the last few weeks,” the statement concluded.

A cause of death for John Laws has not yet been released.

For much of his career, John Laws was Australia’s highest-earning and highest-rating radio announcer. (Credit: Getty)

Tributes pour in

As the news of his passing broke, tributes began to roll in from across Australia, including from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who described him as an “iconic voice.”

“Generations of Australians trusted and respected him for telling it straight, digging deep, and giving his guests and his listeners a chance to be heard. John was always a thoroughly prepared and thoughtful interviewer – and wonderful company off-air. My condolences to his loved ones and to all who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns shared these sentiments, describing John in a formal statement as a “towering figure in Australian radio whose voice resonated across the nation for more than seven decades.”

“Few broadcasters have left such a deep and lasting mark on Australian media,” he added.

Fellow radio broadcaster Kylie Sandilands also took to social media to share his condolences, writing that he was “one of the true originals” on X.

“You could never mistake him for anyone else. He said what he thought, didn’t care who he offended, but could also show deep compassion when required. I’m devastated to have lost a mentor and a mate. Radio won’t be the same without him.”

Actor Russell Crowe wrote that John was a “legend, in the very best, most Australian, sense of the word.”

In his tribute, Ray Hadley penned: “He had a special connection with the average Aussie and everyone felt like they knew Lawsie.”

John and his beloved wife Caroline, whom he affectionately dubbed “princess.” (Credit: Getty)

How many times was John Laws married?

John Laws was married a total of three times.

He wed Sonia Zlotkowski in 1956, whom he divorced in 1963; he wed Yvonne Helstrom-Roux in 1965, whom he divorced in 1974, and he wed Caroline Laws in 1976. He and Caroline then remained married for 44 years until she passed away from ovarian cancer in 2020.

In an exclusive interview with New Idea in 2023, John described her death as “awful.”

“Thank God for my friends and my kids. We fell in love with each other when we were 15. [Her death] hurt.”

As for his last few years of life, John’s mantra was simple.

“Having happy people around me. It’s very important.”

Did John Laws have children with Caroline?

When John Laws and Caroline married, it was John’s third marriage and Caroline’s second. Together, they had nine children from previous marriages and chose not to have any children together of their own due to the already large size of their blended family.

The couple first met as teenagers, before meeting again later in life, where they ultimately fell in love as adults. (Credit: Getty)

What was John Laws’ famous quote?

Veteran radio broadcaster John Laws became famous for his catchphrase, “Valvoline, you know what I mean,” due to the many years he spent endorsing the brand in commercials. While his voice is also synonymous with several other brands that he has endorsed, such as Oral-B, John Laws’ most famous quote is much more personal.

At the beginning of every broadcast, John Laws greeted listeners with “Hello world, I’m John Laws,” before signing off with his signature quote, “You…be kind to each other.”

When did John Laws retire from radio?

At the age of 18 years old, John commenced his radio career in Bendigo on 3BO in 1953. He then joined Sydney station 2UE, before spending time on the airwaves of 2GB, 2UW, and 2SM, as well as short periods with both Network Ten and Foxtel.

Ultimately, after 70 years behind the microphone, “Golden Tonsils” as he was affectionately dubbed, retired from radio on November 8, 2024, almost exactly a year before his passing.

