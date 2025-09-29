Russell Crowe reunites with ex-wife Danielle Spencer for musical comeback

–

It’s coming up to 13 years since Russell Crowe split from his first wife, Danielle Spencer – but it’s been just like old times again as the pair reveal how excited they are to reunite.

Advertisement

Their shared love of music has unexpectedly brought them back together, with Russell, 61, asking Danielle, 56, to join him on stage at his Indoor Garden Party in Sydney later this year.

“There’s no doubt Russell is very excited about this performance with Danielle, but not for the old heartbreak reason,” a source tells New Idea.

Russell has spoken out about reuniting with his “former paramour”. (Credit: Getty)

“He’s doing this for their boys and for Dani, whose musical talents have been totally overlooked and undermined by his fame.”

Advertisement

Russell spoke recently about performing again with his “former paramour” and how positive the family dynamic is these days with their sons, Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19.

“Everybody’s cool. The coolest about that is my kids,” Russell says. “They’re like, ‘Dad, that’s really, that’s excellent.”’

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer first met in 1989 while filming The Crossing. (Credit: Instagram)

One person who isn’t totally comfortable with all the talk of the romantic past though is Russell’s fiancée, Britney Theriot.

Advertisement

Sources say Britney was slightly taken aback when Danielle recently spoke about how she and Russell “connected through music in the early days of knowing each other”.

“Britney is thankful that Danielle really does seem happy cohabiting with her partner Adam [Long], but she would be foolish not to be concerned,” the source says.

“Everyone knows Russell didn’t want that divorce and the only reason it took so long to negotiate is because he never stopped trying to win her back, right until the sign-off in 2018.”

There’s yet to be a wedding between Russell and his fiancée Britney. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

As a backup singer for Russell’s band, The Gentleman Barbers, Britney, 33, will be there on the exes’ big night, and insiders say she’s trying to be mature about the unconventional situation.

“There’s been enough time with new loves for this to be a family reunion and nothing more,” the source says.

“As much as some of their oldest friends would love to see them back together, neither Russell nor Danielle have romance on their minds. They’re proud to be able to show how close they are as co-parents.”

Still, it doesn’t help that a year and a half after Russell proposed to Britney, there are still no concrete wedding plans.

Advertisement

“Britney’s determined to not let her fears get to her,” the insider says. “She knows when a man loves her and Russell has given her no doubt as to how he feels, despite failing to lock down a wedding date.”