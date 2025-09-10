Russell Crowe secretly ties the knot in intimate European wedding

After partying with a posse of pals at a ritzy restaurant in London earlier this year, talk that Russell Crowe had tied the knot with fiancée, Britney Theriot, reached fever pitch.

Now, a sun-drenched trip to Spain has many convinced that the couple has possibly enjoyed a belated secret honeymoon!

On August 27, Russell and 33-year-old Britney – an American-born real estate agent and former actress – were spotted relaxing on sun lounges at a resort, before Rusty, 61, took a dip in the azure sea.

“There’s talk that Russell’s birthday celebration back in April was a cover for a super low-key wedding,” a source exclusively tells New Idea.

“Afterwards, he went straight back to work on a slew of films. It’s only now that he and Brit have found time to enjoy time together, potentially as husband and wife. They have been having a great time in Spain, riding on Vespas and relaxing on the beach.”

Sounds like a sweet break to us!

It seems like Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot enjoyed a secret honeymoon in Europe! (Credit: Getty)

How did Russell Crowe meet Britney Theriot?

The pair reportedly first met on the set of Broken City in 2013, but were first photographed kissing in 2020, at a tennis court in Sydney.

The couple then made their red carpet debut in 2022 for the actor’s movie Poker Face in Rome.

They have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but they have been photographed enjoying their travels over the years.

Britney is also happy to be by her partner’s side while he does the press circuits for his films.

Recently, they went to the Toronto Film Festival on September 8 together, while Russell was promoting his upcoming film Nuremberg.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot were first spotted together romantically in 2020. (Credit: Getty)

Previously, the Gladiator actor was married to Danielle Spencer, with whom he shares two sons.

Although their marriage ended in 2012, they are still on great terms.

“Happy Father’s Day to the father of my boys, @russellcrowe!” she wrote on Instagram on September 7, where she also wished her father a happy Father’s Day.

