Russell Crowe’s secret wedding plans revealed

Russell Crowe was surrounded by a posse of close-knit family and friends on a night out in London in early April.

The group, which included his fiancée Britney Theriot, youngest son Tennyson, a good pal and ex-NRL star Sam Burgess, and his wife Lucy, dined out together at Mayfair’s ritzy Sheesh restaurant.

The outing, on April 1, looked like it was an early birthday celebration for the Gladiator star, who turned 61 on April 7.

But New Idea can reveal Rusty could well have been celebrating a wedding!

Russell and Britney began dating in 2020. (Credit: Getty)

“No one would be surprised if he and Britney decided to tie the knot in London,” our insider dishes.

“They have a big circle of friends there, and it would be the ultimate gift for Russell.”

Our source adds, “Put it this way – Russell’s night out certainly looked like there was more to it than just a birthday being celebrated at that dinner table! Think about it – a birthday meal is the perfect cover for a low-key wedding.”

Russell and real-estate agent/actress Britney, 32, began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of 2013 film Broken City. In 2023, when Britney was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring, rumours swirled that Rusty had popped the question!

But the star’s busy schedule – he’s currently filming the upcoming movie Bear Country in Australia and worked on at least four film and TV projects during 2024 – has meant no real time to plan a wedding.

The actor divorced his first wife Danielle Spencer in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

Our source adds Britney has had to gently talk Russell out of tying the knot at Wild Guy Station, his property in northern NSW, which also delayed the nuptials.

The star retreats to the 400-hectare property whenever he can – but it’s also where he married first wife Danielle Spencer in 2003.

“Britney had started out with big wedding plans, but she’s changed her mind,” our insider says.

“Initially she had her heart set on Rome, but we hear she’d slowly come to see London as a great option, with an Italian honeymoon to follow.”

Russell spends quite a bit of time in the UK. (Credit: Getty)

Our source adds there is “no professional reason” for Russell to be in the UK at the moment, which means wedding planning – or even an actual ceremony – could have been on the agenda.

“He loves the UK and has filmed some of his biggest movies there,” our source says.

“It’s a special place for him – and an ideal location for an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.”

