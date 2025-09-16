Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89 as tributes flock in

Screen legend and Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford has passed away aged 89.

The Barefoot in the Park star died early Tuesday morning in his home in Utah.

He was best known for his roles in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men.

His death was announced via a statement made by Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, to the New York Times.

The statement said he died in “the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved”.

Cindy confirmed that he died in his sleep, but did not provide a specific cause.

He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and his two daughters, Amy and Shauna, who he shares with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen.

Robert and Lola also shared two more sons, but their firstborn Scott died of sudden infant syndrome, while James died from bile-duct cancer at the age of 58 in 2020.

Robert Redford’s career in Hollywood spanned almost six decades. (Credit: Getty)

A Hollywood great gone

His official Instagram account also confirmed the news.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Redford,” it said. “In honour of his legacy, his Instagram account will be deleted.”

Since the news was announced, other celebrities have paid tribute to the actor and director.

In a statement shared by her publicist, Meryl Streep said: “one of the lions has passed”.

“Rest in peace my lovely friend”, she added in the statement.

Meryl and Robert have been close friends since starring as love interests in 1985’s Out of Africa.

Robert’s longtime friend, Jane Fonda, said in a statement: “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Robert and Jane starred in multiple major movies together, including Barefoot in the Park, Our Souls at Night and The Chase.

Leonardo DiCaprio told the PA News Agency: “We lost an absolute legend in our industry. I admire him for not only his work as an actor, but as a director with Quiz Show.”

“But more so than anything, I’ve said it over and over again, he was an avid environmental advocate, was a member of the NRDC (Natural Resources Defence Council) like me, and he was a hero to a lot of people in our industry, including myself, so it’s a huge loss,” he added.

Colman Domingo also shared his condolences.

“With love and admiration. Thank you Mr Redford, for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P.,” he wrote. On his Instagram stories, he said that the late star’s “impact is everlasting”.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, shared a black and white photo of him with the caption: “A LIFE! FAMILY• ART• TRANSFORMATION • ADVOCACY• CREATION• LEGACY Thank you Robert Redford”.

Robert Redford spoke about climate change at the United Nations. (Credit: Getty)

Lasting impact on Hollywood

Robert’s career in Hollywood lasted more than 60 years and saw him rack up more than 50 acting credits.

The Hollywood legend has no shortage of iconic roles, but he is arguably best-known for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Johnny Hooker in The Sting, but he was beaten to the gong by Jack Lemmon.

Though he wasn’t nominated again in the best actor category, Robert took home a best director Oscar in 1980 for Ordinary People.

He was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2002, and a lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival in 2017.

Robert also founded the Sundance Film Festival, which has become the largest independent film festival in the United States.

The Hollywood legend has no shortage of iconic roles, but he is arguably best-known for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. (Credit: Getty)

More than just movies

Away from the lights and cameras, Robert was also an environmental advocate.

When an announcement was made about a power plant for Utah in 1975, he invited CBS News’ 60 Minutes to the state to discuss the issue.

“Anytime anybody voices a concern about the quality of life that we’re going to be leading we’re called environmentalists. And if that’s so, I am an environmentalist,” he said during an interview on the show.

Plans for the power plant were then scrapped.

In the 1980s, he established the Institute for Resource Management, which aimed to bring people together from different views to find compromises that would be beneficial for the environment.

Away from the lights and cameras, Robert was also an environmental advocate, along with his wife Sibylle Szaggars. (Credit: Getty)

In 1989, he then organised the Sundance Symposium on Global Climate Change.

He then addressed the United Nations in 2015, urging them to “take action now on climate change”.

His wife, environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars, was passionate about climate change.

They founded non-profit organisation The Way of the Rain to explore the issue of climate change in 2015, with Robert acting as a vice president before his death.

The late actor also founded the Redford Centre, a not-for-profit dedicated to environmental impact filmmaking.