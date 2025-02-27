Hollywood star Gene Hackman has passed away aged 95

Content warning: Some readers may find details of this story distressing.

Oscar award-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, has been found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63.

In a statement released by his family, they wrote that the Hollywood iconic would be missed “sorely” and that they were “devastated” by the loss.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa.

While Gene starred in more than 100 films over the course of his career, he was best known for his roles in The Conversation, Bonnie and Clyde, The French Connection, Unforgiven, and countless more.

He earned four Golden Globes, two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), and one Screen Actors Guild Award for his contribution to the arts.

The Hollywood icon in 1973. (Credit: Getty)

What is the cause of death of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa?

The Santa Fe County Sheriff has confirmed that while there were no signs of foul play in the couple’s tragic death, an “active investigation” was still underway.

“We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon [26th February] at their residence on Sunset Trail,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared with media.

“It’s not normal to find two people deceased in the residence. That’s concerning,” he added.

The bodies of Gene, Betsy, and their dog were discovered by two tradesmen who entered the US$4 million dollar home after having concerns over their wellbeing after not seeing them for a fortnight.

While a time of death is still being determined, it has been reported that the couple may have been deceased for “some time” with TMZ reporting as per the local police that decomposition and mummification of the bodies had begun to take place.

Gene and Betsy at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2003. (Credit: Getty)

Did Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa die from carbon monoxide poisoning?

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Gene’s 63-year-old daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman said she believed that carbon monoxide poisoning may have contributed to the tragic passing of her father and stepmother.

However, the authorities have since confirmed that after an inspection of the New Mexico home Gene and Betsy resided in that this is likely not the case.

“As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated with the pipes around the residence,” a local gas company has reportedly stated.

Gene and Betsy were last seen in public on March 28, 2024. (Credit: Backgrid)

When were Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa last seen in public?

Gene Hackman was last seen almost a year ago in Sante Fe alongside his wife Betsy as they enjoyed a meal together. Earlier that same day they were spotted by eagle-eyed fans at a petrol station where Gene purchased a cup of coffee and an apple pie.

Prior to that, the reclusive actor was last seen in 2023, also at a gas station.

In fact, since retiring from acting in 2004 Gene had retreated almost entirely from public life, despite his stardom.