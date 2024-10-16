  •  
One Direction band member Liam Payne, dies aged 31

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
liam payne

Founding member of One Direction Liam Payne has died aged 31.

The singer was reportedly found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local police have confirmed that the UK musician is understood to have fallen from the third or fourth floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel at around 5pm local time on Wednesday, October 16.

one direction
Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction. (Credit: Getty)

News outlet La Nacion was the first to break the tragic news after being informed by emergency services.

Speaking with TMZ, witnesses have claimed that the singer had been acting erratically in the hotel lobby earlier in the day.

Police have not yet confirmed a cause of death.

liam payne girlfriend
Liam and Kate were first linked in October 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Liam is survived by his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and son Bear Grey Payne.

Earlier this month Liam was spotted at the concert of fellow One Direction band member Niall Horan in Argentina where they reunited – much to the delight of fans.

He was only 16 years old when he catapulted to fame as a member of the biggest boyband in the world, after being discovered on the 2010 season of The X Factor.

One Direction ultimately disbanded in 2015, and Liam continued with a solo music career, releasing hits such as Strip That Down and Teardrops.

If you or a loved one needs support, please contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 or click here.

