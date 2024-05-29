In 2024, the world lost several beloved celebrities, but they all left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Read on to see which stars we bid farewell to this year…..

Bob Rogers (Credit: Getty)

Bob Rogers

Australia’s longest-serving radio presenter Bob Rogers passed away at his Mosman home in Sydney on May 29, 2024. He was 97.

Roger got his start in radio at Melbourne’s 3XY when he was just 15. His career spanned almost 80 years and was still working at Sydney’s 2CH well into his 90s.

Derry Hinch, Australia’s former Senator, paid tribute to his “brother” in a social media post. “The words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ are thrown around too easily these days, but Bob Rogers was both,” Mr Hinch said.

“One of his career highlights was in the 1960s when he accompanied The Beatles on their trip to Australia. He was called ‘the fifth Beatle’… “I shall be honoured to deliver his eulogy in Sydney next week. Vale, my brother.”

Mike Pinder (Credit: Getty)

Mike Pinder

Mike Pinder, the last founding member of the Moody Blues passed away on April 24, 2024. He was 82 years old.

The family announced the news via a statement shared by his bandmate John Lodge: “His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart,” it read.

“His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

His cause of death was not revealed.

The band was founded back in 1961 by Pinder, Denny Laine (1944 – 2023), Clint Warwick (1940 – 2004), Graeme Edge (1941 – 2021), and Ray Thomas (1941 – 2018).

Terry Hill. (Credit: Getty)

Terry Hill

The rugby league world is in mourning following the shock death of NRL, NSW Original, and Australian Kangaroos legend Terry Hill on April 24, 2024.

The 52-year-old was in the Philippines helping to raise money for an orphanage before he passed away from a suspected heart attack.

According to a friend he phoned shortly before his passing, Terry revealed he wasn’t feeling well, before falling asleep and not waking up.

“He lived life at 100 miles per hour and will be missed,” former teammate Tim Brasher shared with Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

Meg Bennett (Credit: Getty)

Meg Bennett

Helen Margaret Bennett, best known throughout her professional career as Meg Bennett, lost her battle with cancer on April 11, 2024. She was 75.

The soap actress was best known for her role as Julia Newman in The Young and the Restless. She also starred in Grease on Broadway and appeared on General Hospital.

She was also a writer and wrote for shows such as The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends,” her obituary read, first published in The Los Angeles Times.

“Meg met her husband, Robert Guza, Jr., while writing for General Hospital; they would have celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary this year.”

M Emmet Walsh (Credit: Getty)

M Emmet Walsh

Walsh passed away passed away on March 19, 2024, aged 88. The character actor best known for his roles in Blade Runner, Knives, Raising Arizona, and Blood Simple appeared in over 220 roles throughout his career.

The Knives Out director Rian Johnson has described him as an “absolute legend.”

“Emmet came to set with two things: a copy of his credits, which was a small-type single spaced double column list of modern classics that filled a whole page, and two dollar bills which he passed out to the entire crew. ‘Don’t spend it and you’ll never be broke,'” he said.

Robyn Bernard (Credit: Getty)

Robyn Bernard

Actress Robyn Bernard from General Hospital has died at 64. She is best known for her role as Terry Brock in the daytime TV drama between 1984 and 1990.

The cause of death is unknown. Police found her dead after being called to an address in San Jacinto, California, on March 12, TMZ reports.

General Hospital fans have paid tribute to the actress on social media.

“I loved her on GH. She was involved in some interesting storylines with great cast ensembles,” one fan wrote.

“It’s devastating to hear of the passing of Robyn Bernard … such sad news,” said another.

Michael Culver (Credit: Getty)

Michael Culver

Star Wars and James Bond actor Michael Culver died on February 27, aged 85. No cause of death was revealed.

“We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver,” his agency Alliance Agents wrote on Facebook.

“It’s been an honour to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe.”

Culver was known as a “classic English character actor” and has been remembered as an “actor who could play anything”.

He is also known for his roles in Sherlock Holmes and Secret Army.

Richard Lewis (Credit: Getty)

Richard Lewis

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis died aged 76 in February. The stand-up comedian’s death was confirmed by Deadline, revealing that he died from a heart attack.

Lewis has been featured on popular late-night shows including The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and even played a fictionalised version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has also appeared in Robin Hood: Men In Tights, Once Upon A Crime, and The Elevator.

Chris Gauthier (Credit: Getty)

Chris Gauthier

Actor Chris Gauthier died suddenly on February 24, aged 48.

He is best known for his roles in Once Upon a Time, Eureka, Harper’s Island, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Smallville.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” the statement read.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Gauthier’s manager told TVLine that he “passed suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness.”

Kenneth Mitchell (Credit: Getty)

Kenneth Mitchell

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, aged 49, passed away on February 24 following a five-year battle with ALS. He was diagnosed back in 2018, began using a wheelchair in 2019, and went public with his battle in 2020.

Mitchell is best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” his family wrote on Instagram.

“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows.

“He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”

Carl Weathers (Credit: Getty)

Carl Weathers

According to his family, Carl Weathers died in his sleep on February 1. The beloved actor was 76.

Weathers was best known for his role as Apollo Creed in Rocky and recently, for his role in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

He has also appeared in Predator, Happy Gilmore, Arrested Development, and Law & Order as well as playing the voice for Combat Carl in Toy Story 4.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family statement said. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.”

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Jonnie Irwin (Credit: Getty)

Jonnie Irwin

Beloved TV star Jonnie Irwin has died at age 50 after his battle with terminal cancer. Irwin is best known for his roles in Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun.

The news was confirmed on February 3 by a family member who posted on his social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing,” the statement said.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

Chita Rivera (Credit: Getty)

Chita Rivera

The Tony Award-winning Broadway actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera died at age 91 on January 30.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91,” her rep Merle Frimark said in a statement.

Her daughter, Lisa Mordente, revealed she passed “after a brief illness.”



“She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends,” the statement continued.

Rivera is best known for the role of Anita in West Side Story in 1957 as well as the Broadway productions of Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago.

Troy Beckwith (Credit: Getty)

Troy Beckwith

Australian actor Troy Beckwith, best known for his role as Michael Martine in Neighbours, has died aged 48. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

His co-star Kym Valentine who played Libby Kennedy confirmed the news on Facebook with an emotional message.

“It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away. Another member of our TV family gone way too soon,” she wrote,

“There will be no funeral as per Troy’s request. Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family.”

Beckwith was branded “Sicko Micko” while on the beloved soap from 1992 to 1998… he has been described as one of the most iconic characters of the 90s.

David Gail (Credit: Getty)

David Gail

Soap actor David Gail has passed away aged 58. He is best known for his roles in Beverly Hill, 90210, Port Charles, and the spinoff of General Hospital.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, however, his death was confirmed by the Beverly Hills, 90210 rewatch podcast host and longtime friend, Peter Ferriero.

“In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast,” Ferreiro’s podcast Instagram page wrote on Saturday, January 20.

“For those that have contacted me ‘Why is this not showing up on Google?’ Please stop. The family will report it at the appropriate time to them,” Ferriero wrote via his Instagram Story several hours later. “I am sharing what I’ve been told to make sure his fans know what has happened. Thank you.”

Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenares posted to her Instagram story addressing the heartbreaking news.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone [with] me,” Katie wrote.

“The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart, you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being.”

Lynne Marta (Credit: Getty)

Lynne Marta

Lynne Marta passed away in her Los Angeles home after a battle with cancer. She was 78.

Marta is best known for her roles in Footloose, Joe Kidd, Starsky & Hutch, Love, American Style, and Charlie’s Angels.

She has also appeared on the popular soaps, ER and Days of Our Lives.

Marta’s close friend Chris Saint-Hillaire confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her friend Joan Sobel also shared the news in a Facebook post in which she wrote, “We lost a beautiful light today.”

“My friend, Lynne Marta lost her good fight. A wonderfully talented actress and a beautiful singer whose voice was of the angels.”

She added: “A dear heart who adored her friends both human and furry. I will miss her terribly.”

Alec Musser (Credit: Getty)

Content warning: This section discusses suicide. Help is available at Lifeline Australia, call 13 11 14.

Alec Musser

Popular soap actor Alec Musser died on January 13, at his home in Del Mar, California, aged 50.

Musser is best known for his role as Del Henry in All My Children however he has also appeared in Grown Ups, I Wanna Be a Soap Star, Desperate Housewives, Rita Rocks, and Road to the Altar.

Musser’s fiancee, Paige Press was heartbroken… she wrote to Instagram of the news.

“RIP to the love of my life,” she wrote.

“I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken,” she went on.

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy … You were the best fiancé I could have ever asked for.”

It was later revealed in an online report posted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office on January 16, that he died by suicide.

Bill Hayes (Credit: Getty)

Bill Hayes

Beloved actor and longtime star of the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, died on January 12 at the age of 98.

Hayes was best known for his role as Doug Williams in which he played the characters since 1970.

Hayes’ wife, Susan Seaforth, spoke with the executive producer of Days of Our Lives, Ken Corday, following his passing…

“I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of ‘Days of our Lives,’ ” she said.

“Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

Peter Crombie (Credit: Getty)

Peter Crombie

Actor Peter Crombie has died aged 71. According to TMZ, he passed away after battling an unknown illness.

Crombie is best known for playing “Crazy” Joe Davola on Seinfeld.

His ex-wife Nadine Kijner informed TMZ that he passed away quickly.

“He was the kindest [SIC] most caring, giving, considerate man,” she told TMZ.

“He was loved by everybody, generous and never had anything bad to say about anyone.”

Crombie also appeared in The Blob, My Dog Skip, Natural Born Killers, Se7en, Get Smart, House of Frankenstein and more.

James Kottak (Credit: Getty)

James Kottak

Drummer James Kottak, best known for his stints in popular rock bands, Scorpions and Kingdom Come, has died aged 61.

The news was posted to Facebook on January 9 by Kottak’s former band, Scorpions. A cause of death was not given.

“Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61,” the band wrote.

“James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man … he was our Brother from another Mother and will be truly missed.”

Kellie Dickerson (Credit: Getty)

Kellie Dickerson

The beloved Aussie musical theatre director best known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked and The Book of Morman has died aged 53.

Dickerson directed some of the biggest theatre productions both in Australia and worldwide.

Her death comes just a few years after she was diagnosed with a rare brain condition.

“It was both a joy and honour to be your friend and agent,” her agent, Working Management said in a post.

“You gave so much to so many. A true icon of the industry. Your energy, kindness and talent were boundless.”

Glynis Johns (Credit: Getty)

Glynis Johns

The beloved British actor and star of the 1964 film, Mary Poppins, died at an assisted living home of natural causes on January 4. She was 100 years old at the time.

Johns is also well-known for her roles in Miranda, Mad About Men, and the 1973 Tony Award-winning musical, A Little Night Music.

Her manager, Mitch Clem, shared a statement to The Guardian that read: “My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.”

“She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.

“She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”