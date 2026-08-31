“Those days are over!” Rod Stewart’s wife Penny bans booze after his heart scare

NEED TO KNOW Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster is concerned for his health after a recent heart scare.

is concerned for his health after a recent heart scare. The 81-year old star needed oxygen on stage recently.

needed oxygen on stage recently. Rod is still touring frequently and enjoys after-show partying .

. But he’s taken his wife’s and doctor’s advice and is sticking to his new healthy living plan.

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As far as ageing British rockers go, he has been able to keep up with the best of them, hitting the stage and knocking back post-show drinks at 81.

But now, a serious Rod Stewart health scare has rung alarm bells, with his declining health ending in an emergency heart procedure.

Now, his worried wife, Penny Lancaster, is putting an end to his alcohol-heavy rock-and-roll lifestyle.

“Rod is doing well health-wise thanks to the surgery, but this has been a huge wake-up call,” an insider tells New Idea.

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“He’s on a strict diet, only heart-healthy foods and no booze; instead Penny is making him drink green juice!”

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster were recently spotted out in London. (Credit:Backgrid)

Rod sparked concern this June when he had an oxygen tank brought on stage in Utah, telling the crowd, “I nearly f**king fainted there.”

Weeks later, he cancelled shows in Cincinnati and Cleveland due to medical concerns, then axed the rest of his One Last Time US tour following his coronary stent procedure.

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Rod had planned to play several more gigs, including a six-night residency in Las Vegas, before doctors urged him to rest and recover.

“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” he insisted to his fans on Instagram.

However, his wife of 19 years isn’t letting him off the hook too easily.

Rod is still busy touring and performing – at 81. (Credit: Getty)

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According to our insider, Penny, 55, is echoing the doctors’ orders for Rod to adequately rest after his operation and making sure he sticks to his drastically cleaner diet.

“Penny has been begging him to slow down for years but now the doctors are telling him that he has to or he’s seriously putting himself at risk.

His body just can’t take it anymore,” the source says.

“The occasional glass of red wine might be OK at some point, but the days of knocking back cocktails and feasting on whatever junk food he wants are completely gone.”

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Giving up a lifetime of vices could prove challenging for the father of eight, who admits he and his band still “go mad after every show” when it comes to the drinking.

“It’s a tough adjustment for Rod, he’s grateful to be alive, no doubt about it, but he does not want to live like some healthy hippie, he hates it,” the insider adds.

Despite his health issues, Rod, who secretly battled prostate cancer before being given the all-clear in 2019, has at times made light of his mortality.

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“I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear,” he said in 2024.

Penny wants to keep hubby Rod around for years to come – hence the health kick! (Credit: Instagram)

“I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

Seemingly grateful to have her husband on the mend, Penny shared a photo of her and Rod kissing on her Instagram stories recently, set to his classic love song ‘You’re in My Heart’.

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The insider adds, “He’s going to be closely monitored for quite some time, and ultimately the doctors will have to make the final call on whether he’s ready to go back on stage.”

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