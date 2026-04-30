“I hit the jackpot”: Inside George and Amal Clooney’s 12-year marriage

For years, George Clooney was Hollywood’s most confirmed bachelor.

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The actor was charming, eligible and absolutely adamant he would never walk down the aisle again after his first marriage.

But, then he had dinner with a human rights lawyer in Italy, and everything changed…

George and Amal Clooney have been together since 2013 and married since 2014, building a life together that includes their twin children, a foundation fighting global injustice and homes on multiple continents.

More than a decade on, they remain one of the most talked-about couples in the world.

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Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about their relationship.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney. (Credit: Getty Images)

How many times was George Clooney married?

Once dubbed an eternal bachelor, George Clooney has actually been married twice.

Before Amal, the Hollywood star was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993.

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Their divorce left him famously cynical about the whole institution.

“I hate to blow your whole news story, but I was married. Yeah, so I’ve proven how good I was at it,” he said in a 2011 interview.

As recently as early 2014 — just months before he proposed to Amal — he was still saying he had no aspirations to remarry.

George Clooney and his first wife Talia Balsam were married for four years. (Credit: Getty Images)

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“I was married in 1989. I wasn’t very good at it,” reported ET Online.

Clearly, meeting Amal Alamuddin changed his mind.

When a mutual friend introduced them over dinner at his home in Lake Como, the connection was immediate.

After months of emails, a first date in London and a whirlwind romance, George proposed, without any prior discussion about marriage.

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“I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal. I dropped it on her… I have someone who I care about more than I’ve cared about anything, so it’s really nice,” he said.

George and Amal met in 2013. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why didn’t Brad Pitt go to George Clooney’s wedding?

George and Amal’s Venice wedding in September 2014 was one of the most star-studded events of the decade — John Krasinski, Cindy Crawford, Bono and Anna Wintour were all there.

But two of George’s closest friends, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, were conspicuously absent.

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The reason for them missing their best pal’s nuptials was work related.

Both were reportedly committed to international film shoots with long hours and tight production schedules, making a three-day trip to Venice impossible.

“Both of them have worked on movies where this sort of issue has come up and so has George, so of course he’ll completely understand and not feel snubbed by them,” a source told E! News at the time.

“This movie is such a great project for Brad and Angie and they have to stay focused and in the zone,” the source added.

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Brad Pitt and George Clooney, here at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024, have a friendship that dates back decades. (Credit: Getty Images)

Are George and Amal Clooney still a couple?

Despite tabloid rumours that have swirled over the years, George has consistently dismissed speculation that their marriage is in trouble as baseless.

The couple continue to raise their eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella together, co-run the Clooney Foundation for Justice and support each other’s careers.

George consistently confirms their marriage is solid, speaking on CBS Mornings in early 2025 to reveal that he and Amal have yet to have a fight and are “having a really great time in life.”

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“I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t,” he said. “We’re trying to find something to fight about!”

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman,” Clooney added.

“I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great.”

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One recent talking point was his announcement that he would no longer kiss other women on screen — something he framed as a personal decision after turning 60.

“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: ‘Okay, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,'” he told Daily Mail.

However, a source told Radar Online the decision wasn’t entirely his own.

“Amal had clear views on how he should handle romantic scenes at this stage in his life. It was more of a discussion, followed by an ultimatum from her,” the insider said.

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George and Amal stepped out together for an event in New York City on April 27, 2026. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is the age difference between George and Amal Clooney?

George is 64 and Amal is 48 — a 17-year gap that George himself admits gave him pause when they first met in July 2013.

“I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her, because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed,” he told the New York Times.

Fortunately for him, Amal disagreed.

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Speaking of those early days, Amal told Vogue in 2018: “It felt like the most natural thing in the world.”

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she told the publication.

“Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that,” she added.

The pair married in 2014 and welcomed twins in 2017.

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Amal and George welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella in 2017. (Credit: Getty Images )

Is Meghan Markle friends with Amal Clooney?

The Clooneys were among the 600 guests at Harry and Meghan’s Windsor Castle wedding in 2018, suggesting a close friendship at the time.

Since then, the picture has become less clear.

George and Amal have been spotted at Buckingham Palace in warm conversation with King Charles at a reception for The King’s Trust Awards, but it’s not known whether they maintain a relationship with Harry and Meghan today.

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Although Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie’s biography Finding Freedom previously revealed that the Clooneys had hosted the Sussexes at their Oxfordshire home on more than one occasion.

Amal and George Clooney were guests at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why are George and Amal living separately?

Rumours of a separation were fuelled after George and Amal secured French citizenship, raising questions about whether the couple were spending less time at their Lake Como home.

A source told Radar Online the move is purely practical rather than a sign of trouble.

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“George is meticulous about thinking ahead and preparing for all possibilities. This is really about flexibility and autonomy,” the insider said.

The couple continue to raise their twins together and show no public signs of a split.

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