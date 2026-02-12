Marrried at First Sight fans rally around Stella after “immature bullying” from brides

NEED TO KNOW Married at First Sight Australia fans are outraged by Gia Fleur and Brook Crompton’s comments and attacks towards bride Stella Mickunaite.

Married at First Sight Australia fans have rallied around Stella Mickunaite after brides Gia Fleur and Brook Crompton lashed out at her during Revelations Week.

For their final tasks during the groundbreaking week, the brides and grooms met separately to discuss their red and green flags with their partners.

The other participants also had the opportunity to provide their input from an outside perspective.

Brook and Gia took issue with the Lithuanian bride when she said she did not see any red flags with her match, Filip, so far.

Fans were horrified by Brook’s snide comments and outbursts. (Credit: Channel Nine)

They also had a go at her when she told Mel, who spoke about her frustrations with Luke, that relationships were fifty-fifty, with them both accusing her of not being a girl’s girl.

“Her definition of girl’s girl is just immature bullying,” one fan said on social media.

While Brook said she could not trust Stella despite her apologising, fans did not want a bar of it.

“The way they piled on Stella was ridiculous,” one vented on social media.

Stella was applauded for her maturity and calmness. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“Stella [is] too mature for the childish, envious girls. Instead of learning from Stella, they attack her,” another commented.

“Totally, I love how she handled it. Kind to Mel (although she didn’t deserve it), and refused to be drawn into their mean girl BS,” another agreed in a Reddit thread praising how she handled it all.

Fans also took issue with Brook when she kept interrupting Alissa when she was speaking.

“Do we want to be here all day because Alissa will finish then?” Brook said during the show.

Fans were also mortified by Brook’s attitude towards Alissa. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I was watching Alissa talk, I’m like zip it,” she added to the camera.

Throughout the episode, viewers were repeatedly alarmed by their “mean girl” behaviour, and questioned why the other women did not stand up for the brides.

“Alissa and Stella [are] both beautiful women who deserved to be heard when they spoke,” a fan commented.

“I was disappointed that no one stuck up for Alissa or Stella. Rachel did, and Rebecca a little, but more of them should have put those girls in their place.”

