What happened in Westall? Australia’s most famous UFO mystery 60 years on

NEED TO KNOW The Westall UFO sighting took place on April 6, 1966 , when more than 100 students and staff reported seeing a mysterious flying object over a Melbourne school.

sighting took place on , when more than 100 students and staff reported seeing a mysterious flying object over a Melbourne school. The Westall incident remains unexplained 60 years later , despite theories suggesting weather balloons or experimental aircraft .

, despite theories suggesting weather balloons or . The 1966 Westall UFO sighting is one of Australia’s largest mass UFO sightings, with hundreds of witnesses describing similar unexplained aerial behaviour.

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It’s one of Australia’s most enduring mysteries – and nearly 60 years on, people are still asking the same question: what really happened at Westall?

As renewed interest grows following coverage on Australian Story by the ABC, the infamous 1966 sighting has once again captured national attention, prompting fresh curiosity about UFO encounters closer to home.

Witnesses at Westall High School observe an unidentified object descended into a nearby open wild grass field, April 6, 1966. (Credit: Getty)

Was the Westall incident ever explained?

The short answer: no – at least not definitively.

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Despite decades of investigation, debate and speculation, the Westall UFO incident remains unexplained.

Some experts have suggested the objects seen that day were weather balloons or experimental aircraft.

At the time, reports pointed to a balloon release from Laverton that may have drifted into the area.

Others, however, aren’t convinced.

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Hundreds of witnesses have stood by their accounts, insisting what they saw behaved unlike any known aircraft.

Descriptions of sudden acceleration, hovering movements and silent flight have only deepened the mystery.

“I know what I saw,” one witness later said. “And no one’s ever going to shake me from that.”

Adding to the intrigue are long-standing claims that those who witnessed the event were discouraged – or even warned – against speaking about it.

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While never proven, these allegations have fuelled conspiracy theories for decades.

Front page of The Dandenong Journal from April 14, 1966, as media coverage of the Westall UFO sighting intensified across Melbourne’s south-east. (Credit: Dandenong Journal)

When was the Westall UFO sighting?

The event took place on April 6, 1966, at Westall High School in Clayton South, in Melbourne’s south-east.

On what seemed like an ordinary school day, more than 100 students and staff witnessed one or more strange, silver objects flying overhead.

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Estimates of those present range as high as 300, all of whom watched the objects descend into nearby bushland known as The Grange.

Witnesses described the objects as saucer-like – round with a domed top, and white, grey or silver in colour – unlike anything they had seen before.

ome claimed they watched as small aircraft circled the object mid-air, creating what one observer later described as a surreal “cat and mouse” chase.

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The object was seen hovering near the school grounds for up to 20 minutes. It was then reported to have landed in a nearby field before lifting off again and vanishing.

“It hovered… then just took off,” another witness recalled. “Faster than anything I’d ever seen.”

The incident quickly became one of the largest mass UFO sightings in Australia, with more than a hundred people witnessing the event in broad daylight.

Students at Westall High School in Melbourne’s south-east witnessed the mysterious UFO sighting on April 6, 1966. (Credit: Atollon)

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Where are the most UFO sightings in Australia?

While the Westall case is among the most famous, it’s far from the only reported UFO encounter in Australia.

Sightings have been recorded across the country, particularly in regional and remote areas where vast skies and low light pollution make unusual aerial activity easier to spot.

Victoria and New South Wales have historically reported a high number of sightings, though cases have emerged from every state and territory.

From pilots reporting unexplained objects mid-flight to everyday Australians capturing strange lights on camera, interest in UFOs – now often referred to as UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) – continues to grow.

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Where is the UFO base in Australia?

There is no confirmed “UFO base” in Australia, despite persistent rumours.

Locations such as Pine Gap in the Northern Territory – a joint Australian-US defence facility – are often linked to conspiracy theories, but there is no credible evidence connecting them to extraterrestrial activity.

Instead, much of the fascination stems from stories like Westall, where unexplained events blur the line between science, speculation and belief.

Speculation and conspiracy theories have persisted for decades, with some witnesses claiming they were warned not to speak about the Westall UFO sighting.

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A mystery that refuses to fade

Six decades on, the Westall incident continues to intrigue both sceptics and believers alike.

Documentaries and renewed attention from Australian Story have ensured the story remains part of Australia’s cultural conversation.

What sets Westall apart is not just the number of witnesses, but the consistency of their accounts.

Many who were children at the time have since spoken publicly, maintaining that what they saw was real – even if it defies explanation.

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“It was large, easily visible, circular, silver and clearly under some form of control,” one witness recalled.

Whether it was a simple misidentified object or something far more extraordinary, one thing is certain: the events of April 1966 have never been fully explained.

And until they are, the question will remain – what was really flying over Westall that day?