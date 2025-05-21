Tennis commentator Jelena Dokic has revealed that her father Damir Dokic has died.

Jelena, 42 shared the news via Instagram on May 21, explaining that Damir, who was also her tennis coach during her playing career, passed away on Friday, May 16, aged 67.

In a surprising twist, Jelena shared a warm tribute to her father, despite the fact that they had been estranged for more than a decade.

Jelena has long been open about her difficult relationship with her father. (Credit: Supplied)

“As you know my relationship with my father has been difficult and painful with a lot of history,” the one-time world number four tennis champ wrote.

“Despite everything and no matter how hard, difficult and in the last 10 years even non existent our relationship and communication was, it is never easy losing a parent and a father, even one you are estranged from.”

She added, “the loss of an estranged parent comes with a difficult and complicated grief.”

Jelena said she wanted to focus on happier times with her Dad, “like this picture.” (Credit: Instagram)

Jelena has previously opened up about her strained relationship with her father in two books: Unbreakable which was released in 2017 and Fearless: Finding The Power To Thrive, published in 2023.

A documentary based on her first autobiography was released in 2024.

Stars including Jessica Rowe and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame were quick to offer Jelena their condolences.

“YOU are a remarkable woman,” wrote Jess on Jelena’s post. “I’m sending you lots of love.” Grace wrote: “We love you.”

The star has written two books about her life. (Credit: Penguin)

Just last week, in an interview on the Mental As Anything podcast, Jelena opened up about her desire to be a mum, even though, as she explained, she didn’t have the “best experience” as a child.

Earlier this year, Jelena also shared that she was now in a good place, personally and professionally, after focusing on herself, her life and “what’s important to me.”

Our thoughts are with Jelena at this difficult time.

