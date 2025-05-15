Another year, another Australian Fashion Week, and with it a glimpse into the biggest trends we’ll be seeing (and shopping) over the next few months.

Advertisement

As nice as it is to treat ourselves and splurge on a brand new outfit, we’re also very aware that forking out hundreds and thousands of dollars on a fresh fit all the time isn’t realistic.

Never fear! Call us your personal stylists because we’ve rounded up the biggest trends seen on the runways and a few affordable alternatives to shop so you can stay chic without blowing the budget.

The biggest trends spotted at Australian Fashion Week 2025

Polka dots

(Credit: Getty)

The 80’s always make a comeback and love it or not, polka dots are back and in a big way. Go bold with maxi dresses saturated in the quirky print or opt for a fun hair accessory for something more understated.

Advertisement

(Credit: H&M) (Credit: H&M ) 01 H&M Off The Shoulder Dress $69.99 at H&M Shop Now

(Credit: Marks & Spencer ) 02 M&S Collection Pure Cotton Polka Dot Midi Dress $99.99 at Marks & Spencer Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart) 03 Kmart White Heart Barrette Large Bow Hair Clip $7 at Kmart Shop Now

Sheer

(Credit: Getty )

Advertisement

From Bianca Spender to Karla Spetic, sheer fabrics and soft textures were seen on almost every runway. Layer over clothes to play around with textures or opt for gathered pieces for added depth.

(Credit: Forever New) (Credit: Forever New ) 04 Forever New Sheer Ruched Top On sale for $39.95 at Forever New Shop Now

(Credit: Forever New ) 05 Forever New Sheer Maxi Skirt $109.99 at Forever New Shop Now

(Credit: Big W) 06 &me Women’s Mesh Print Dress $30 at Big W Shop Now

Advertisement

Ruffles

(Credit: Getty )

One trend that always makes its way back onto runways? Ruffles. This year we’re seeing a more feminine twist with flowing fabrics and lighter palettes.

(Credit: Big W ) 07 &me Women’s Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress $35 at Big W Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 08 H&M Flounce Trim Chiffon Blouse $34.99 at H&M Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: City Chic ) 09 City Chic Averi Skirt On sale for $83.97 at City Chic Shop Now

Feminine details

(Credit: Getty )

Whimsical dresses and delicate blouses were spotted all over runways this year. Think sheer blouses with puffed sleeves and dreamy floral prints.

(Credit: Zara ) 10 Zara Lace and Sequin Knit Top $105 at Zara Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Caption (Credit: H&M ) 11 H&M Flounce Chiffon Dress $89.99 at H&M Shop Now

(Credit: Marks & Spencer ) 12 M&S Collection Organza Floral Puff Sleeve Blouse $87.99 at Marks & Spencer Shop Now