The biggest trends from Australian Fashion Week that we’ll be shopping

High fashion, but make it affordable.
Australian fashion week runway 2025Getty

Another year, another Australian Fashion Week, and with it a glimpse into the biggest trends we’ll be seeing (and shopping) over the next few months.

As nice as it is to treat ourselves and splurge on a brand new outfit, we’re also very aware that forking out hundreds and thousands of dollars on a fresh fit all the time isn’t realistic.

Never fear! Call us your personal stylists because we’ve rounded up the biggest trends seen on the runways and a few affordable alternatives to shop so you can stay chic without blowing the budget.

The biggest trends spotted at Australian Fashion Week 2025

Polka dots

polka dot trend at australian fashion week 2025
(Credit: Getty)

The 80’s always make a comeback and love it or not, polka dots are back and in a big way. Go bold with maxi dresses saturated in the quirky print or opt for a fun hair accessory for something more understated.

h&m black and white polka dot off the shoulder dress
(Credit: H&M) (Credit: H&M )

01

H&M Off The Shoulder Dress

$69.99 at H&M

Shop Now
marks and spencer polka dot midi dress
(Credit: Marks & Spencer )

02

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Polka Dot Midi Dress

$99.99 at Marks & Spencer

Shop Now
kmart heart print hair bow clip
(Credit: Kmart)

03

Kmart White Heart Barrette Large Bow Hair Clip

$7 at Kmart

Shop Now

Sheer

sheer fashion trend on runways at Australian fashion week 2025
(Credit: Getty )
From Bianca Spender to Karla Spetic, sheer fabrics and soft textures were seen on almost every runway. Layer over clothes to play around with textures or opt for gathered pieces for added depth.

Forever new pink sheer top with gathered side
(Credit: Forever New) (Credit: Forever New )

04

Forever New Sheer Ruched Top

On sale for $39.95 at Forever New

Shop Now
forever new sheer maxi skirt
(Credit: Forever New )

05

Forever New Sheer Maxi Skirt

$109.99 at Forever New

Shop Now
big w mesh dress
(Credit: Big W)

06

&me Women’s Mesh Print Dress

$30 at Big W

Shop Now
Ruffles

ruffle fashion trend at Australian fashion week 2025
(Credit: Getty )

One trend that always makes its way back onto runways? Ruffles. This year we’re seeing a more feminine twist with flowing fabrics and lighter palettes.

Big W burgundy ruffle long sleeve dress
(Credit: Big W )

07

&me Women’s Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress

$35 at Big W

Shop Now
h&m cream ruffle blouse with black trim
(Credit: H&M )

08

H&M Flounce Trim Chiffon Blouse

$34.99 at H&M

Shop Now
city chic pink ruffle maxi skirt
(Credit: City Chic )

09

City Chic Averi Skirt

On sale for $83.97 at City Chic

Shop Now

Feminine details

feminine trend seen on runways at Australian fashion week 2025
(Credit: Getty )

Whimsical dresses and delicate blouses were spotted all over runways this year. Think sheer blouses with puffed sleeves and dreamy floral prints.

zara lace and sequin cream knit top
(Credit: Zara )

10

Zara Lace and Sequin Knit Top

$105 at Zara

Shop Now
h&m floral print maxi dress with short sleeve and ruffles
Photo: Caption (Credit: H&M )

11

H&M Flounce Chiffon Dress

$89.99 at H&M

Shop Now
marks and spencer organza puff sleeve white blouse with blue floral print
(Credit: Marks & Spencer )

12

M&S Collection Organza Floral Puff Sleeve Blouse

$87.99 at Marks & Spencer

Shop Now
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

