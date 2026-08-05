Krispy Kreme’s Japanese-inspired doughnut range isn’t what I expected

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NEED TO KNOW Krispy Kreme has unveiled a Passport to Japan doughnut range.

It features three doughnuts – Strawberry Shortcake, Japanese Cheesecake and the Citrus Yuzu Burst .

and the . The range will be available until September 1.

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Japan is a beloved travel destination in the New Idea office, so when we heard that Krispy Kreme has a Passport to Japan Range, we knew that we had to try it.

Think yuzu, which has become a buzzword in the food world, and strawberry shortcake, which has taken the world by storm.

It feels like Japanese bakeries and specialised dessert bars are popping up left, right and centre.

With food reviews popping up constantly about Japanese treats in Australia, it’s fair to say that there is an appetite for it Down Under.

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Fancy a trip overseas without leaving Australia? Krispy Kreme promises that with its Passport to Japan Range. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

So, are they worth trying?

Japan is high on my travel bucket list, so I wanted to get a taste of it before I went.

First was the Japanese Cheesecake Doughnut, which has a delectable cream and is hand-dipped in a white truffle coating, topped with a caramel drizzle.

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This one was a win in the office, and the perfect afternoon tea treat. I loved its creaminess and lightness, which is what makes the beloved dessert stand out from the rest.

Then, there’s the Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut.

Topped with a sweet strawberry truffle and dipped in a crumbly shortcake cookie blend, it is definitely pretty to look at.

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Do you fancy a taste of yuzu, Strawberry Shortcake, or Japanese Cheesecake? (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

For those in desperate need of a morning sugar hit, or even an afternoon pick-me-up, it’s perfect for that. For those who might not like things too sweet, I wouldn’t recommend it, as I found it a touch too sugary.

Finally, we then tried the Citrus Yuzu Burst Doughnut, which divided the office.

Topped in yellow icing, it promises to be filled with a tangy yuzu-flavoured cream. However, some people in the office thought the cream tasted artificial, but the doughnuts themselves were tasty.

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If you want to try them for yourselves, make sure you do before September 1. Don’t worry about lining up, because you can also order them online here.

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