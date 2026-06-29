A Sour Blue Raspberry Doughnut?! Krispy Kreme rewrites movie snack playbook

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Whether it’s a cosy night in, or venturing out to the cinema, the movie snack is just as important as the very movie you’re seeing.

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The crunches, sweetness and flavours make the movie experience all the more entertaining, especially with loved ones.

With Mintel’s research revealing 99 per cent of Aussies gravitate towards snacks and the rise of “sensory snacking” with bold flavours and textures, one company is taking movie snacks to a new level.

Thankfully, Krispy Kreme is delivering the goods with its Movie Night Range.

The Movie Night range aims to take your cinema snacking experiences to a new level. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

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Movie classics meets doughnuts

Think sour blue raspberry, which has become a popular flavour for Aussies, whether it be in drinks, Warheads, lollies, and even as a jelly flavour!

The Sour Blue Raspberry Doughnut combines this with Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped in sour blue raspberry icing, which is then topped with blue sugar sprinkles.

it’s the perfect contradictory snack, which delivers sweet and sour in one bite.

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Ever thought about having doughnuts and popcorn together? Now’s your chance! (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Then, there’s the Caramel Popcorn Doughnut​, which is filled with caramel, dipped in a white truffle icing, drizzled with a red truffle icing and finished with caramel popcorn.​

This very much ticks the sensory box, with the crunch of the popcorn coupled with the smoothness of the cream, fluffiness of the doughnut and novelty of enjoying it all together.

You can never go wrong with the pairing of sweet with salty, and Krispy Kreme knows that. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

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Finally, the Sweet & Salty Doughnut is dipped in butterscotch flavoured kreme, and then topped with salted caramel and biscuit pieces, and a caramel truffle drizzle.

You need to make sure to keep it in mind, because the range will only be available from July 1 to July 28.

