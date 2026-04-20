Cadbury shocks fans with its most indulgent chocolate shake-up ever

Cadbury has taken its humble bar of chocolate to new heights with its deliciously indulgent &More range.
The new range marks the chocolate brand’s biggest shake-up in more than 10 years.
What does this mean, you ask? Each block promises a delightful sensory experience with bold and rich flavours and divine textures.
“Cadbury &MORE marks an exciting new chapter in our Australian chocolate lineup, delivering a multi-sensorial experience like never before,” Mondelez International VP of Marketing ANZ, Ben Wicks, said.
“Indulgence today isn’t about waiting for a special occasion; it’s about making space in our busy lives for those small moments where you can stop and give yourself permission to completely give in. Cadbury &MORE is designed just for that.
“We’ve taken everything people love about Cadbury and layered it up, creating something more playful, more expressive and more indulgent in every bite.”
What makes this range even better is that it is all made in Australia at Cadbury’s Claremont Factory in the heart of Tasmania.
Every flavour is also layered differently. Whether it’s filled with nuts, cream, biscuit pieces, or even jam, every square has something to look forward to.
In this new range, you can buy five distinct blocks that celebrate foods and dishes people love, including tiramisu, crème brûlée, cheesecake, and more.
What’s in the Cadbury &More range?
Hazelnut Praline
This is the perfect mix of hazelnut praline and crunchy hazelnut pieces.
Tiramisu Swirl
Enjoy the beloved Italian dessert in a new way, with delicate biscuit pieces, and a velvety mix of milk and white chocolate with coffee cream.
Caramel Crème Brûlée
This chocolate includes flowing caramel and salted caramel pieces, all layered with caramelised white chocolate and crème brûlée flavoured crème.
Roasted Macadamia
Cadbury chocolate with chunks of roasted macadamia? You cannot go wrong.
Raspberry Cheesecake
Indulge in raspberry-flavoured jelly mixed with cheesecake crème and biscuit pieces, all wrapped in Cadbury milk chocolate.
Where can you get the Cadbury &More range?
You can buy it now from Coles and from April 22 at Woolworths.