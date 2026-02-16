Your favourite chocolate biscuit just got a whole lot mintier

Get excited, because Arnott’s has just announced that the Tim Tam Choc Mint biscuit will be on supermarket shelves very soon!

Advertisement

Arnott’s announced the news on February 16, as part of National Tim Tam Day.

“As Australia’s favourite chocolate biscuit, Tim Tam has always been about creating moments of indulgence with flavours Aussies know and love – and choc mint is no exception,” Tim Tam’s global Marketing Lead, Francesca Reid, said.

“Tim Tam Choc Mint delivers that fresh mint flavour fans adore, layered with the indulgent layers of biscuit and milk chocolate Tim Tam is known for. What more could you wish for?”

Are you keen to try this new Tim tam flavour? (Credit: Arnott’s)

Advertisement

Even though you can buy the Dark Dark Mint Deluxe Tim Tams from supermarkets, this new biscuit stands out from the crowd.

Bite into the Choc Mint Tim Tam’s luscious mint cream centre, which is sandwiched between two crunchy biscuits and wrapped in creamy milk chocolate.

“Omg gonna be my new fave,” one fan wrote on social media.

“SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY,” another one commented.

Advertisement

“Dreams do come true,” celebrity chef Anna Polyviou added.

While Aussies shared their delight, biscuit lovers from the United States, UK, Canada and New Zealand begged Arnott’s to take the flavour global.

For Arnott’s, the new flavour is a no-brainer.

Advertisement

According to research conducted by Tim Tam, 78 per cent of Aussies say they like or love mint-flavoured chocolate.

Not only that, but it also found that there is at least one mint fan in 90 per cent of Australian households.

How can you go wrong with a creamy mint centre? (Credit: Arnott’s)

Where can you by the Choc Mint Tim Tams?

The good news is you can grab a packet of the Choc Mint Tim Tams from Woolworths for just $6.00.

Advertisement

They will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will be available nationally by March.