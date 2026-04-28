Krispy Kreme’s newest duo of doughnuts has got everyone talking

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NEED TO KNOW Krispy Kreme has released its new limited-edition craze… the Hazelnut Duo!

has released its new limited-edition craze… The doughnut giant has released the Choc Hazelnut Cream and White Hazelnut Cream doughnuts , which are both filled with cream, dipped in hazelnut spread, and finished with caramelised hazelnuts.

and , which are both filled with cream, dipped in hazelnut spread, and finished with caramelised hazelnuts. You can buy it from Krispy Kreme stores and selected locations at Woolworths, Coles, Ampol and BP.

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When it comes to sweet treats, you cannot go past something with hazelnut, which is why we are so excited by the newest duo from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut giant is leaning into the food craze by releasing two new limited-edition doughnuts.

Trust us when we say you’ll want to try these as soon as you can!

Read more about this indulgent range below.

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Take your pick: Are you team Choc Hazelnut Cream, or team Wite Hazelnut Cream? (Credit: Krispy Krem )

What’s in the Krispy Kreme Hazelnut Duo range?

Good things come in twos, so choose your favourite, or even better, why not try both?

The Choc Hazelnut Cream doughnut is filled with chocolate-hazelnut kreme and hand-dipped in a crunchy white chocolate-hazelnut spread.

It is then finished with a sprinkle of caramelised hazelnuts, so it’s the perfect combination of smooth and crunchy.

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On the other hand, the White Hazelnut Dream is filled with white chocolate hazelnut kreme, hand-dipped in a crunchy white chocolate hazelnut spread, and topped with caramelised hazelnuts.

If you’ve got a sweeter tooth, this one is definitely for you!

You can grab one of these doughnuts for $4.80, or grab four for $15.95.

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(Credit: Krispy Kreme)

When can you buy the Hazelnut duo from Krispy Kreme?

The good news is that you can grab them from today (April 29) until June 2.

Buy them from Krispy Kreme stores, the Krispy Kreme website, and from selected Woolworths, Coles, BP and Ampol locations.