One dish, zero stress: The genius new dining trend you need to try

NEED TO KNOW New Idea tries out the one-dish dining trend – one item on the menu only.

tries out the – one item on the menu only. The Shangri-la Hotel in Sydney offers a Signature Steak Frites experience.

offers a Signature Steak Frites experience. It’s one dish, done well -but you get a choice of sauce !

! Perfect for an after-work bite, or date night!

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Choice is a good thing, but sometimes, choice, when it comes to a menu, can be overwhelming.

And now that menus in some restaurants are as big as a small cinema screen, choosing what to order can be…a lot.

So when New Idea was invited to try the one-dish dining trend, I was intrigued to test out the trend that’s popping up in bars and restaurants around Australia.

Basically, think one classic dish and sides – done well.

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You sit, you skip the menu beyond choosing your accompaniments – and drinks of course – and then voila!

A few relaxing minutes later, your meal arrives.

What’s not to like?

A plateful of deliciousness was on the menu at Blu Bar! (Credit: Supplied)

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Curious to see what all the fuss was about, I headed to Blu Bar on 36 at Sydney’s Shangri-La Hotel, which has just launched its new Signature Steak Frites experience.

This is the only spot in Sydney where you can enjoy steak frites with front-row views of both the Opera House AND the Harbour Bridge, 36 floors above the glittering harbour.

Dinner on the 36th floor comes with a side serve of incredible views. (Credit: Melissa Field)

Arriving on a blustery Friday evening, the rain outside barely mattered – inside, the atmosphere was warm, the service was attentive, and a cocktail was in hand almost immediately.

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The only decisions required for the entire evening?

How we’d like our steaks cooked, and which of the three sauces to go with.

And then — just as our dinner arrived — the clouds parted and that famous Sydney skyline appeared in all its glory right outside our window.

You couldn’t script it better!

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It’s a one-dish dining experience, but there are still a couple of decisions to make. (Credit: Melissa Field)

The steak frites themselves — served with a lightly dressed green salad — were exceptional. Juicy, flavourful steak paired with piping hot, perfectly salted frites.

This experience totally works as an after-work bite, a quick pre-show meal, or is fancy enough to be done for date night. At $45 per plate, it’s competitively priced for the quality.

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Given that we’re at a rooftop bar, it is tempting to stay on for another sundown cocktail, but happily full from some of the best steak frites I’ve eaten, I opt to descend back to ground level and head home.

But I will be back. One dish doesn’t mean boring, and the freedom to simply switch off was welcome.

Now about those too-large menus? Time to start a downsizing campaign?!