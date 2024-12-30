Where to get the best Philly Cheesesteak around the world

When it comes to iconic American food, the Philly Cheesesteak quickly comes to mind.

What was once a regional fast food option that was created in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the 1930’s has since exploded in popularity across the globe.

Over the years, the origin story for the new infamous meal has varied, but many historians agree that it was the brainchild of Italian American brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri.

The duo originally owned a hot dog stand, but on a whim decided to whip together a new sandwich that featured an inexpensive steak cut, grilled onions, and cheese.

As they ate it themselves, a local cab driver was intrigued enough to ask for one of his own. So delicious was the sandwich, the cab driver suggested the brothers add them to their menu full-time, and thus, Philadelphia’s most celebrated dish was born!

Delicious to say the least. (Credit: Getty)

What is usually on a Philly Cheesesteak?

While the exact recipe can vary, a traditional Philly Cheesesteak is made by placing thinly sliced pieces of cooked beef (usually sirloin) in a white bread roll and sprinkling that beef with melted cheese.

What is the secret ingredient in Philly Cheesesteak?

The secret is always in the sauce, which in the case of the Philly Cheesesteak is made, as the name suggests out of cheese!

The cheese is usually melted provolone or melted Cheeze Whiz – a popular brand of American cheese sauce.

Adding onions and bell peppers (also known as capsicums in Australia) is also optional depending on your food preferences.

What is traditionally served with Philly Cheesesteak?

While French Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, and all other manners of carb-heavy dishes are traditionally served on the side, you really can have a Philly Cheesesteak with just about anything.

Where to find the best Philly Cheesesteak around the world

If you’re looking for the ‘Creme de la Creme’ of Philly Cheesesteaks around the world, look no further than our go-to-guide that will get your tummy rumbling, and feet itching to hop on a plane and fly to these destinations yourself!

