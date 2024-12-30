Where to get the best Philly Cheesesteak around the world

When it comes to iconic American food, the Philly Cheesesteak quickly comes to mind.
What was once a regional fast food option that was created in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the 1930’s has since exploded in popularity across the globe.
Over the years, the origin story for the new infamous meal has varied, but many historians agree that it was the brainchild of Italian American brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri.
The duo originally owned a hot dog stand, but on a whim decided to whip together a new sandwich that featured an inexpensive steak cut, grilled onions, and cheese.
As they ate it themselves, a local cab driver was intrigued enough to ask for one of his own. So delicious was the sandwich, the cab driver suggested the brothers add them to their menu full-time, and thus, Philadelphia’s most celebrated dish was born!
What is usually on a Philly Cheesesteak?
While the exact recipe can vary, a traditional Philly Cheesesteak is made by placing thinly sliced pieces of cooked beef (usually sirloin) in a white bread roll and sprinkling that beef with melted cheese.
What is the secret ingredient in Philly Cheesesteak?
The secret is always in the sauce, which in the case of the Philly Cheesesteak is made, as the name suggests out of cheese!
The cheese is usually melted provolone or melted Cheeze Whiz – a popular brand of American cheese sauce.
Adding onions and bell peppers (also known as capsicums in Australia) is also optional depending on your food preferences.
What is traditionally served with Philly Cheesesteak?
While French Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, and all other manners of carb-heavy dishes are traditionally served on the side, you really can have a Philly Cheesesteak with just about anything.
Where to find the best Philly Cheesesteak around the world
If you’re looking for the ‘Creme de la Creme’ of Philly Cheesesteaks around the world, look no further than our go-to-guide that will get your tummy rumbling, and feet itching to hop on a plane and fly to these destinations yourself!
Le Phillys
Location: Clermont-Ferrand, France
Le Phillys is known for its exceptional taste, with a slight French twist on the classic Philly cheesesteak.
With an on-site bakery serving fresh bread daily, and a guarantee of using only natural, quality ingredients you know it’s going to be good. If you’re heading to France, this is the stop to experience cheesesteak delight.
Manny’s Diner
Location: Randwick & Chippendale, Sydney, Australia
With two locations across Sydney, Manny’s Diner is a family-run diner serving mouthwatering cheesesteaks, pizzas, and hot dogs.
Think locally sourced ingredients, fresh AND delicious food. Inspired by owner Manny’s upbringing, family, Italian influence, and his love for cheesesteaks, the Diner brings a quality sandwich you’ll regret not trying.
High The Phill
Location: Dubai, UAE
HIGH is a UAE-based hospitality company founded in 2018 by 3 Emirati foodies. Together they share decades of experience in F&B along with a zest for travel and discovering dining subcultures.
‘The Phill’ was born for a love of the classic Philly cheesesteak, and their classics are to die for, but if you’re up for a unique cheesesteak this is the place to experience cheesesteak magic. With sandwiches called ‘The Billionaire’ and ‘The Seoul’, you can only begin to imagine the deliciousness you’ll be experiencing.
Philly’s
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Philly’s is one of the most popular spots for authentic Philly cheesesteaks in Tokyo.
The restaurant prides itself on using high-quality ingredients imported from Philadelphia, such as genuine hoagie rolls and tender beef. It’s widely regarded as one of the top places to get an authentic cheesesteak in Asia.
Dalessandro’s
Location: Philadelphia, USA
Dalessandro’s has been a staple in Roxborough since 1947 and is often named one of the best classic cheesesteak spots in Philly. If you’re heading to the home of cheesesteaks this is the place to visit!
Known for its high-quality beef and perfectly seasoned onions, Dalessandro’s steaks are cooked to order, ensuring a fresh, hot sandwich with each bite. The shop has not one but multiple visits a day from local bakeries and butchers, that’s how you know it’s going to be FRESH.
The shop is well known for its friendly, warm service and has a dedicated following of cheesesteak lovers. Iconic.