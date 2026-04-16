IKEA divide fans with BIZARRE meatball lollies… so will you dare try one?

This is not a drill! IKEA is making its meatball lollies a reality.

Advertisement

What began as an April Fool’s Day gag has somehow become one of the most unexpected food collabs of the year, with IKEA teaming up with Chupa Chups to bring a meatball-flavoured lollipop to life.

IKEA dropped the original post on April 1, and the internet collectively lost its mind — with everyone falling somewhere between horrified and desperate to try one.

The meatball lolly was originally a joke for April Fools Day. (Credit: Instagram)

“It may be April Fools, but IKEA, please do this, I’d eat so many of these,” one fan pleaded in the comments.

Advertisement

“My 5yo saw this and wants them,” wrote another.

“Make sure there’s a Plant 🌱 Based option 😄😉” another chimed in.

The people have spoken and IKEA has listened.

Advertisement

Chupa Chups’ confectionery team has been busy recreating the “unmistakable flavour profile” of IKEA’s beloved Swedish meatballs in lollipop form, complete with that iconic lingonberry pairing.

One million lollipops will be produced and distributed to IKEA stores around the world this June, including across Australia and New Zealand.

And the best part is they’re completely free.

Advertisement

The lollipops won’t be sold in stores. Instead, customers can grab one to try during their next IKEA visit in June.

Which, let’s be honest, is the perfect excuse to go and spend three hours there anyway.