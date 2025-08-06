This classic snack tastes JUST like my childhood – but with a healthy twist!

Do you ever crave something sweet, but know you should be reaching for a healthy snack instead?
If you were anything like me as a kid, then you absolutely LOVED snacking on lollies any chance you could get.
From cola bottles to gummy bears and milk bottles – we can all remember the sweet, familiar tastes of these classic treats!
They were every parent’s nightmare growing up, all packed with artificial flavours and an ungodly amount of processed sugar. But what if they didn’t have to be made that way?
FUNDAY Natural Sweets is tapping into childhood nostalgia with a whole range of delicious treats, reimagined without sugar. Yes, you read that correctly – NO sugar!
But even more exciting news – they’ve just launched a limited-edition collectible milk bottle pack!
After many requests, they’ve given fans exactly what they’ve been asking for: a supersized collectible version of their favourite creamy, soft milk bottles, and nothing else.
Previously available only in the FUNDAY Party Mix product, the much-loved milk bottle gummy is now taking centre stage.
Now, you can enjoy 250g of ONLY milk bottles – packaged in a nostalgic, retro-styled milk carton. And boy, did I enjoy it!
I tried FUNDAY’s new limited-edition collectible Milk Bottle packs
First of all – YUM! I never cared much for the milk bottles in lolly bags growing up. They always tasted too sweet and slightly ‘off’ to me.
But these naturally flavoured FUNDAY gummies corrected every wrong! Creamy and with a hint of natural sweetness, it genuinely tasted like what a milk lolly is supposed to taste like.
Available exclusively online at fundaysweets.com from 5 August, each pack delivers the taste of the good ol’ days but with a better-for-you twist: no sugar added, gut-friendly prebiotic fibre, natural colours and flavours, and a five-star health rating.
“Our Milk Bottles are finally getting their moment in the spotlight, and it’s all thanks to our amazing community,” says Daniel Kitay, founder of FUNDAY.
“We’ve been flooded with requests to give this creamy classic its own pack … Now you can relive your favourite childhood lolly, reimagined with no sugar added and feel-good ingredients.”
The best FUNDAY alternatives for classic lollies
01
Sour Cola Bottles 50g (12 pack)
$54.00 at FUNDAY
Enjoy that classic burst of lemon and cola flavour that we all know and love – except with a five-star health rating!
Each box contains 12 delicious 50g bags of sour cola bottles.
02
Strawberry & Cream 50g (12 pack)
$54.00 at FUNDAY
A flavour combo as iconic as strawberries & cream deserves its own pack, and FUNDAY does not disappoint!
Each box contains 12 50g bags with a dreamy mix of sweet strawberries with rich creamy flavours.
03
Fruity Gummy Snake 50g (12 pack)
$54.00 at FUNDAY
No childhood was complete without snakes, and now you can relive that joy with these deliciously fruity gummies.
Each box packs 12 50g bags of gummy snakes that contain a mix of passionfruit, raspberry, and blackcurrant flavours.
04
The Can’t Decide Box (12 pack)
$58.00 at FUNDAY
If you want to have a taste of everything without committing to one single flavour – or you really just can’t decide – then this box is perfect for you!
Each box contains a mix of 12 50g packets: 2 x Strawberry & Cream Gummies, Party Mix Gummies, Raspberry Gummy Frogs, Fruity Gummy Snakes, Sour Peach Hearts, and 1 x Sour Cola Bottles and Sour Vegan Bears.