This classic snack tastes JUST like my childhood – but with a healthy twist!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Do you ever crave something sweet, but know you should be reaching for a healthy snack instead?

Advertisement

If you were anything like me as a kid, then you absolutely LOVED snacking on lollies any chance you could get.

From cola bottles to gummy bears and milk bottles – we can all remember the sweet, familiar tastes of these classic treats!

They were every parent’s nightmare growing up, all packed with artificial flavours and an ungodly amount of processed sugar. But what if they didn’t have to be made that way?

FUNDAY Natural Sweets is tapping into childhood nostalgia with a whole range of delicious treats, reimagined without sugar. Yes, you read that correctly – NO sugar!

Advertisement

Taste the memories without the guilt! (Credit: FUNDAY, Canva)

But even more exciting news – they’ve just launched a limited-edition collectible milk bottle pack!

After many requests, they’ve given fans exactly what they’ve been asking for: a supersized collectible version of their favourite creamy, soft milk bottles, and nothing else.

Previously available only in the FUNDAY Party Mix product, the much-loved milk bottle gummy is now taking centre stage.

Advertisement

Now, you can enjoy 250g of ONLY milk bottles – packaged in a nostalgic, retro-styled milk carton. And boy, did I enjoy it!

I tried FUNDAY’s new limited-edition collectible Milk Bottle packs

Got milk? (Credit: FUNDAY)

First of all – YUM! I never cared much for the milk bottles in lolly bags growing up. They always tasted too sweet and slightly ‘off’ to me.

But these naturally flavoured FUNDAY gummies corrected every wrong! Creamy and with a hint of natural sweetness, it genuinely tasted like what a milk lolly is supposed to taste like.

Advertisement

Available exclusively online at fundaysweets.com from 5 August, each pack delivers the taste of the good ol’ days but with a better-for-you twist: no sugar added, gut-friendly prebiotic fibre, natural colours and flavours, and a five-star health rating.

“Our Milk Bottles are finally getting their moment in the spotlight, and it’s all thanks to our amazing community,” says Daniel Kitay, founder of FUNDAY.

“We’ve been flooded with requests to give this creamy classic its own pack … Now you can relive your favourite childhood lolly, reimagined with no sugar added and feel-good ingredients.”

The best FUNDAY alternatives for classic lollies

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use