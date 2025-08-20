EXCLUSIVE: King George of Bankstown reflects on Survivor legacy

“Glory or death.”

That’s the motto George Mladenov has lived by since making his Australian Survivor debut in 2021 on Brains v Brawn, where he was runner-up to winner Hayley Leake.

He went on to star on Heroes V Villains in 2023, where he placed fourth and cemented his status as ‘King George of Bankstown.’

As one of the most prolific players to ever play Survivor globally, it’s no wonder that he was asked to return for an all-stars version of the series (Australia V The World) in 2025; however, much to the disappointment of fans, this reality TV veteran had his torch snuffed in episode three.

Macedonian Jesus, you will be missed! (Credit: Channel 10)

Speaking with New Idea the morning after his shock on-screen elimination aired, the 35-year-old said he knew he would have his work cut out for him the moment he saw which players would be joining him in the game.

“That tribe make-up was an absolute catastrophe for me. I had a very, very narrow path to [being Sole Survivor],” he admits.

“I had to cobble together an alliance of four that had Kirby, Sarah, and Shonee, [where we all] agreed on a consensus target with our competing interests,” George adds, revealing that he didn’t see himself lasting the full 16 days unless this happened.

While he tested working alongside David ‘the Golden God’ Genat, George ultimately knew that he couldn’t trust him.

“My time in Samoa this time was an ultra-defensive game. Both times heading to tribal council, I was basically dead unless I changed the situation and applied pressure points to people. That is what I’m particularly good at on Survivor, which is pulling a rabbit out of a hat, and testing every single realistic avenue and opportunity.”

“I pulled off the miracle once [at the first tribal council], and unfortunately, I was one vote away from shaking things up so much to pull it off a second time. Shonee, Kirby, and Sarah got me.”

King of Bankstown….and budgy smugglers? (Credit: Channel 10)

From humble beginnings in 2002 to the ratings juggernaut that it is now, there’s no doubting that Australian Survivor has become one of the best (if not the best) international iterations of the franchise.

It’s something that George tells us he is proud to have contributed to in the almost five years since he first made his Survivor debut.

“When you reflect on why we are doing Australia v The World in the first place, it’s because Australian Survivor has grown to be known as the best in the world, with the biggest players and the most dominant gameplay. I’m incredibly proud of it.”

As for his own personal legacy, the former political staffer turned best-selling author says he “never could have imagined” just how much he would resonate with fans of the show.

“I don’t think anyone generates more debate and interest than I. I have a lot of vociferous support and a lot of vociferous detractors, and that’s a really good thing for a TV show. When I think of the fans, I think of engaging with them every single day on the street. Survivor is the cross-section of society, and I was able to tap into that everyday audience member.”

“I’m very grateful for the support because [Survivor] truly changed my life.”

While George isn’t ruling out a return to Survivor in the future, for now, he has other priorities: buying property and travelling.

“When it comes to playing Survivor again, I’ll think about it. Because the more you play, the more there is a law of diminishing returns in terms of the conditions and whatnot. I think part of the appeal for Australia V The World is that it was only 16 days,” he laughs.

The mark George has made on the game of Survivor is indisputable. (Credit: Channel Ten)

As for the bombshell news that the 2026 season of Australian Survivor would be hosted by fellow contestant David Genat, George was quick to wish him success.

“I want Survivor to thrive. It’s a good opportunity for him. It’s kinda like his oyster. If he does a good job, I welcome that.”

And surprisingly, despite the hand they played in voting him off, George tells us he’d love to see Shonee, Kirby, or Sarah win from the Australia tribe, or Cirie from The World tribe.

“I’d be [especially] delighted to see Cirie win, she’s never had that ‘W’ so I’ll be cheering for her from the sidelines.”