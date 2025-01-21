Australian Survivor 2025: Meet the Brains vs Brawn contestants

Channel Ten has revealed the brand new cast of players who will be competing on Australian Survivor: Brawns vs Brawn in 2025.
Unlike previous seasons of the popular reality series, the new cohort of contestants is entirely new to the franchise and will be split into two warring tribes.
“Ranging from PhD students to teachers and A.I. experts, the Brains tribe is made up of the smartest players who use their intelligence, wits, and mental strength to get ahead. They work smarter, not harder and they are ready to take the win again.”
“But the Brawn tribe are ready to knock them off the podium. Their lives are defined by strength and they are used to putting their bodies on the line – they are courageous, hard-working, and born competitors. Hungry to settle the score, the tribe will feature rescue firefighters, Olympic sprinters, and coaches,” Channel Ten said in a statement describing the characteristics of both factions.
While all 24 players undoubtedly deserve to win and take home the life-changing $250,000 in prize money, only one will outwit, outlast, and outplay their opponents.
Meet the Australian Survivor: Brains vs Brawn contestants
AJ, Poker Champion
Brains
A Survivor superfan, AJ has been addicted to games (and winning) since he was a teenager, and now he hopes his poker skills will give him the upper hand.
Ally, A.I. Expert
Brains
Having spent years proving herself in a historically male-oriented industry, Ally is loud, funny, and “true blue to the core”.
Laura, Witch
Brains
Honing her abilities to read people’s energies and see their auras, Laura is a superfan with 3D-printed puzzles and a backyard full of challenges. She’s ready to cast a spell on her tribemates.
Indy, Business Development Manager
Brains
A business manager by day, and a stand-up comedian by night, Indy has a love for puzzles and describes herself as fiercely competitive.
Kaelan, PHD Student
Brains
Appearances may be deceiving, but Kaelan is used to people underestimating his intellect due to his sporty build, in fact, he’s hoping his tribemates underestimate him.
Karin, Doctor
Brains
Working in an orthopedic surgery, Karin is used to helping surgeons fix things but coming into Survivor, she’s excited to be the one to break bones for a change.
Kent, Business Mogul
Brains
Kent has been a fan of Survivor for 25 years, and getting to play the game is a dream come true. He’s driven, focused, and has his eye on the prize.
Max, Primary School Teacher
Brains
His greatest fear may be waking up to find a crab on his face, but Max is ready to risk it all to play the game he’s been watching with his dad since he was a kid.
Logan, AFL WAG
Brains
Wanting to show the world she’s more than just a WAG and mum, Logan wants to dive into Survivor purely for herself.
Zara, Vice President of the PTA
Brains
Mum of three Zara also has three degrees, and she hopes her experience as VP of the PTA will come in handy when dealing with clashing opinions in her tribe.
Myles, Financial Analyst
Brains
A lover of statistics, Myles hopes his analytical approach will be exactly what he needs to get ahead in the game.
Rich, Film Director
Brains
Working with some of the biggest actors, Rich isn’t afraid to stir the pot, especially if it gets him one step closer to the title of Sole Survivor.
Jesse, Pro Skater
Brawn
Wild child Jesse wants to be the personality hire of the tribe, bringing the vibes and helping everyone find their fun… until the time comes along to make some big moves.
Candy, Model
Brawn
A fan of the series, Candy had a Survivor-themed eighth birthday party with DIY challenges. The model knows what it means to adapt to her surroundings and wants to prove she’s more than just a Brawn.
Kate, Dancer/DJ
Brawn
Arriving in style, Kate wants people to be dazzled by her rhinestones, so they’re distracted, judging her on her sense of style rather than her passion to win.
Ben, Stonemason
Brawn
With a life motto to just say “yes”, this risk-taker and adventure-lover has been waiting to play Survivor for 25 years.
Morgan, Olympic Sprinter
Brawn
A natural go-getter, Morgan has been racing since 2012 and has been an Olympic finalist in the 4x400m relay, and the 800m. Now she’s looking to take home the Survivor gold.
Kristin, Aviation Fire Fighter
Brawn
With her intense job, Kristin is used to working under pressure and will be using her professional skills as well as her ability to relate to people to get ahead in the game.
Nash, Salesman
Brawn
With a background in sales, Nash knows that the brawniest thing about him is his confidence, and his smile is the key to disarming his tribe.
Noonan (Laura), Footy Fanatic
Brawn
Call her what you want; Laura, Noonan, or Noons is ready to make a name for herself as the Survivor fanatic who is finally living out her obsession.
Paulie, Paramedic
Brawn
Having worked as a paramedic, Paulie knows how to keep calm in high-pressure situations, connect with people instantly, and make them feel at ease – two skills he thinks will be vital to his success in the game.
PD (Paul), NPL Football Head Coach
Brawn
A salesman for a brewery by day and a soccer coach by night, PD has also played for the National Soccer League and represented Australia, hoping his experience working with a team means he’ll be a key player in his tribe.
Ursula, Powerlifter
Brawn
Powerhouse and powerlifter Ursula knows her strength will be her greatest tool in the game. Fierce, strong, and extremely disciplined, she’s ready for the fight of a lifetime.
Zen, Hip Hop Artist
Brawn
While he’s the youngest of the tribemates, Zen hopes his fellow tribemates see his age and underestimate his strength, intelligence, and knack for leadership.