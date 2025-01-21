Australian Survivor 2025: Meet the Brains vs Brawn contestants

Channel Ten has revealed the brand new cast of players who will be competing on Australian Survivor: Brawns vs Brawn in 2025.

Unlike previous seasons of the popular reality series, the new cohort of contestants is entirely new to the franchise and will be split into two warring tribes.

“Ranging from PhD students to teachers and A.I. experts, the Brains tribe is made up of the smartest players who use their intelligence, wits, and mental strength to get ahead. They work smarter, not harder and they are ready to take the win again.”

“But the Brawn tribe are ready to knock them off the podium. Their lives are defined by strength and they are used to putting their bodies on the line – they are courageous, hard-working, and born competitors. Hungry to settle the score, the tribe will feature rescue firefighters, Olympic sprinters, and coaches,” Channel Ten said in a statement describing the characteristics of both factions.

While all 24 players undoubtedly deserve to win and take home the life-changing $250,000 in prize money, only one will outwit, outlast, and outplay their opponents.

Meet the Australian Survivor: Brains vs Brawn contestants