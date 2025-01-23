CONTENT WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or visit their website here.

Max Balegde is a beloved British social media personality who is bringing his signature sass and humour to the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

While the 26-year-old has not been on our screens for long, he is already making viewers, and his fellow campmates laugh.

As well as being a comedian and content creator, Max has also interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Max Balegde is this year’s British social media star on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who is Max Balegde?

Max is an internet personality, presenter, and podcaster who many might recognise from TikTok.

He started his TikTok account in 2020 and now boasts over 3.6 million followers.

He is known for his sass on the platform, particularly with his interviews with A-listers.

Along with this, he’s been invited to host movie premieres and events, and do interviews on red carpets.

Max Balegde at the 2024 Brit Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Where did Max Balegde grow up?

The Tik Toker grew up in Lancashire in North West England. He previously studied digital marketing at Newcastle University.

Who has Max Balegde interviewed?

One of his most recognisable interviews is with Stranger Things actress Milly Bobby Brown.

In the viral clip, he cheekily addresses the debate over her changing accent and even gifted her a Nando’s gift card.

Others include Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Poehler, Stanley Tucci, Paul Mescal, and Andrew Scott.

In the music world, he has interviewed stars such as Lil Nas X, Gary Barlow, and Meghan Trainor.

Was Max Balegde at the Manchester bombing?

Max often celebrates being a part of the queer community online, but this is not something he has always done.

Speaking with the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing, Max was open about how the 2017 Manchester bombing impacted him.

The terrorist attack occurred after an Ariana Grande concert and killed 22 people.

He said he was grateful nothing happened to him or his sister, and how the singer’s One Love Manchester fundraiser concert made him realise life was too short.

The content creator was “deeply in the closet” at the time, but decided to come out to his mum a week later, and publicly two months after that.

“… because I had this rare opportunity where I got to evaluate my place in this world, and all my relationships with my family, my friends because they could have just been taken away from me,” he said.

Max with his partner Andrew. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Max Balegde have a partner?

Max met his partner Andrew Spanndy on Hinge, and they’ve been together since 2021.

They bought a home in 2024, and are often spotted in each other’s TikTok posts.

The couple also celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community at Sydney’s World Pride event in 2023.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or visit their website here.