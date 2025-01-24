One I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! cast member is related to one of Australia’s most notorious serial killers.

Advertisement

Campmate Samantha Moitzi shares the connection with Ivan Milat, which was reported while she was on Married at First Sight.

He was convicted in 1996 of the murder of seven backpackers and hitchhikers between 1989 and 1992 in the Belanglo State Forest.

He was also suspected of killing others and sentenced to seven life sentences. Milat died in prison in 2019.

Find out more below.

Advertisement

Samantha Moitzi appeared on season 12 of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who is Samantha Moitzi?

She first graced our screens for the first time in 2022 on Married at First Sight and was paired with Larrikin Al Perkins.

The influencer used to own a fashion label and plans to establish her own line of shampoo. She also hosts the On The List podcast with her friend Graison Howell.

Samantha appeared on MAFS in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

How is Samantha Moitzi related to Ivan Milat?

While Samantha was on MAFS, it was reported that she told producers and her groom that she was the granddaughter of Milat’s younger sister Shirley Soire.

The Daily Mail wrote that the former bride apparently broke down when Al suggested they watch the movie Wolf Creek because a scary movie would help them bond.

The 2005 film is loosely based on the late serial killer’s crimes.

“He had absolutely no clue about her family. It was very awkward,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

“Sam was hesitant but just had to tell him. He was gobsmacked.”

This was never mentioned on the show.

Samantha and Al parted ways on Married at First Sight (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins friends?

While no romance eventuated for the season nine bride and groom, they remained amicable afterward.

Advertisement

When Al was announced as a contestant on season four of Love Island Australia in the same year, she said she wished him all the best.

Although they might have drifted apart, Samantha still follows her former husband on Instagram.

Speaking to her campmates in the jungle, she spoke more about her experience on the show.

“I don’t want to talk shit about him, he didn’t talk shit about me on Love Island. it just wasn’t right,” she said.

Advertisement

“And at the end, it just got hard because I was just like I’m just sick of it because it was like so dramatic.”

Is Samantha Moitzi single?

Following her stint on MAFS, Samantha revealed she was in another relationship, but kept the details private.

She then revealed in an Instagram Q and A in 2023 that it was not meant to be.

Advertisement

Fast forward to December 2024, she shared a sweet reel on Instagram documenting special moments with a mystery man while she was in London.

“Well that wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card,” she wrote in the caption.