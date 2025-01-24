Geraldine Hickey has made many laugh far and wide with her stories, particularly about her partner Catherine.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant loves to share their special moments as a couple with her audience.

Let’s see how their love story came to be.

Geraldine Hickey ditched the stage for the screen when signing up for I’m A Celeb. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who is Geraldine Hickey?

Geraldine Hickey is an award-winning comedian who has performed various shows across Australia and internationally.

She gained her confidence and audience as a presenter on Triple R’s Breakfasters show and was nominated for her first comedy award in 2019.

She then won the Piece of Wood Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival in the same year and won the festival’s Most Outstanding Show award in 2021.

I’m a Celeb fans might also recognise her from Thank God You’re Here and Have You Been Paying Attention? on Channel Ten.

Geraldine has also offered her talents in a range of TV series, movies, and short films including Fisk, and Would I Lie To You Australia.

Additionally, she is also a keen bird watcher and photographer.

Geraldine speaks about her wife Catherine often in her comedy shows. (Credit: Getty)

What has Geraldine Hickey said about coming out?

Speaking to campmate Samantha Moitzi while on I’m A Celeb, Geraldine said she came to terms with her sexuality later in life.

The comedian grew up in Albury and said there was not much representation in the regional town, and she grew up Catholic with conservative parents.

She said moving to Melbourne was a turning point for her when she met a friend, who had a girlfriend.

After going a lesbian bar where she was ignored, it made her question everything about herself.

“I really felt like I did not belong, yeah… all anyone wants to do is belong,” she tearfully elaborated in the show’s confessional booth.

But a show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival with comedian Hannah Gadsby made her have a change of heart.

She used it to officially come out and when the audience found out, they eagerly cheered.

Geraldine and Catherine live happily in Victoria. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Geraldine Hickey’s partner?

Geraldine met her now-wife Catherine Bateman through OkCupid.

Catherine, who Geraldine affectionately calls Cath, is a marriage celebrant.

The couple live happily in Victoria with their dogs.

In one of her shows, Geraldine said she knew she was in love with her wife when she successfully backed a trailer for their boat. “Be still my beating heart,” she joked.

She proposed to Geraldine live on Triple R’s Breakfasters show, and the couple wed in 2022.

They signed marriage papers at their home in Victoria in front of their “lesbian” fire pit and then celebrated in style.

“Obviously love my wife and without her vision and planning we would not have had one hell of a party,” Geraldine posted to Instagram after the nuptials.

Comedians Nicolette Minster and Celia Pacquola joined the celebration as Geraldine’s best women, and Rhys Nicholson, Kyran Wheatley, and Nath Valvo were the flower girls.

