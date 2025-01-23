Shayna Jack and her partner Joel Rintala love to cheer each other on during their biggest sporting moments.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant and field hockey player have been together since 2016.

Let’s take a look at how it all began.

Shayna Jack loves supporting her partner Jack. (Credit: Getty)

Where did Shayna Jack and Joel Rintala meet?

Speaking to Australian Story in 2024, Shayna revealed that she and Joel met at the Queensland Academy of Sport’s gym when they were both training as athletes.

Meeting the love of her life at 17 was not something the gold medallist expected, but she said the relationship worked because they were both committed to sport.

Since then, they have created a life together in Queensland and share dogs, Hugo and Willa.

The couple celebrated when Shayna qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Joel help Shayna through the doping scandal?

During her time in the jungle, she told her campmates that Joel was her rock when she was accused of doping in 2019, the court battle that followed and being banned from competing.

“Some nights I was like, in a bad place,” an emotional Shayna shared with her fellow celebrities.

“You know, he [Joel] said those bad nights were the most fearful like he said you know he’d been at home because he just didn’t know if he was gonna walk home into something he wasn’t able to cope with, because in the end, like I’d done something I would eternally regret,” she added.

She had previously told Australian Story that Joel took on the role of her “protector” during that time, and held her when she cried.

During her comeback at the Queensland State Championships in 2022, Shayna took out the 50-metre freestyle race and came second in the 100-metre freestyle.

Along with posting about this on Instagram, Joel made sure to also express his pride when she qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Paris bound 🇫🇷 & beyond proud of you! I love you 🤟,” he captioned the post, where she held a commemorative plane ticket.

During the Olympics, she took home two gold medals in the Women’s 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay and Women’s 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay.

Is Shayna Jack engaged?

Yes, Shayna Jack is engaged!

While she and Joel were in Europe for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Joel proposed.

In a sweet snap shared to Instagram to share their happy news, Shayna revealed that her future husband had dropped down on one knee on August 10.

