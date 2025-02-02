Who left: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2025

Australia’s most outrageous reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing, with hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin at the helm.

The celebrities have so far faced disgusting eating trials, terrifying animals, and fear-inducing and gross challenges.

Thirteen celebrities entered the jungle to compete for $100,000 for their chosen charities.

But while there is fun to be had, it cannot last forever. Celebrities are eliminated by the public one-by-one.

See who has left the jungle so far.

Who has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2025?

(Credit: Channel Ten) Samantha Moitzi Former MAFS bride Samantha Moitzi was the first to wave goodbye to her campmates and leave the jungle. Always bringing a positive attitude to the show, she embraced every challenge that came her way. While she was sad to leave, she told hosts Robert and Julia that she was happy to be reuniting with her family and dog Bambi. The reality star competed for the Butterfly Foundation and was eliminated on February 2. “They provide support for eating disorders and body image issues because over 1.1 million Australians are living with an eating disorder,” she said. “Less than a third of those receive treatment or support, me being one of them.” Throughout the show, Samantha was candid about her struggles. “Body dysmorphia is a real issue and talking about it doesn’t make you weak but brave,” Samantha said. “I want to share my experience so it can be a topic where people feel safe to discuss and be provided with support… Butterfly Foundation does this.”