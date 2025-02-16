Sam Thaiday wins I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2025

Former Brisbane Broncos NRL legend Sam Thaiday has won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia season 11.

The 39-year-old was a fan favourite to win the 2025 series as he endeared himself to his fellow campmates and viewers watching from home with his can-do attitude and optimistic approach to life.

Former Bachelor Matty J and reality star Reggie Bird were also in the final three.

The final three for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

On I’m a Celeb, Sam battled his way through eating trials, animal encounters, and other fear-inducing tasks to secure stars to take home to his fellow celebrities in exchange for food.

He follows in the footsteps of social media starlet Skye Wheatley who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2024.

The father-of-two was in the jungle on behalf of charity Find Ya Feet. Earlier in the season, Sam opened up to his fellow campmates about why he wanted to represent the organisation and shine a light on the important work they do during his time on I’m A Celeb.

A very deserving winner! (Credit: Channel 10)

“My charity is called Find Your Feet. It’s run by a guy named Tommy Herschel,” shared the winner.

“He goes into schools and helps young boys, and he gives them a safe place to share their feelings and talk about how they’re feeling. I sat in on one of his sessions and to hear how brave some of these young boys were in opening up and sharing their stories about what was going on in their lives.”

“As a 13-year-old boy, I wanted to take my own life, and I wish I had someone like Tommy around to let me know that it was okay to talk about my feelings. As a young kid, I really struggled to find my place,” he added, bringing some of his fellow celebrities to tears with his emotional admission.

If you missed the finale or any episodes of I’m A Celeb, catch up now on 10Play.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

Stay tuned for our tell-all interview with Sam!