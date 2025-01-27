For more than a decade, Bondi Rescue lifeguard Harrison Reid has made waves in the water and on television.

While the picturesque Bondi Beach is his first love, the 30-year-old is also looking to open up his heart to that special someone and find “the one.”

Keep scrolling to find out more about the lifeguard.

If you can’t find Harrison in the water, he’ll be on the water. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Harrison Reid know he wanted to be a lifeguard?

Born and raised in Christchurch, Harrison told his I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates his aspirations to be a lifeguard began at six years old, when he started watching Baywatch.

Fascinated with emergency services, he said he only watched it for the rescues and would talk about the show at school.

Determined to live out his dream, he made a rescue kit, put his toys on a boogie board in the middle of his pool, and sat on a chair waiting to rescue them.

Only five minutes from his local beach, he grew up surfing and joined the Nippers.

How did Harrison Reid become a lifeguard on Bondi Rescue?

Before gracing our screens, Harrison went to the Lifeguard Academy in Bondi when he was 15, and then completed holiday programs there. After leaving school, he did a traineeship and made his way to the iconic beach.

His dream to work at the busiest beach in the world began when he was 18 and he has happily worked in Bondi ever since.

“The people I work with make the experience,” he told Channel Ten. “And Bondi is so crazy; anything can happen at any time.”

Along with duties on the beach, he has stakes in the business world as the founder of 10pm Sleep, which sells Australian mattresses.

In an Instagram post announcing the venture, he said selling mattresses has been in the family for over 40 years.

Harrison is private about his personal life. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Harrison Reid have a girlfriend?

Although the lifeguard is private about his personal life, he spoke on the Little Fish Podcast in 2023 about being ready for a relationship.

“I’m still single… I’ve had the best of both worlds…to this day… hands down best being in a relationship. You know, like I’m definitely ready for that next part,” he told the hosts.

It seems his campmates have had other ideas while he is in the jungle.

Matty J joked that he wants to set him up with Love Island Australia alumni and fellow contestant Tina Provis, who is also single.

Harrison met the reality star in his first trial. She was stuck in a cage full of ice-cold water and retrieved keys, while he confronted animals and stink bombs retrieving stars.

Fans are also commenting with hopes that romance is on the cards for them but only time will tell!

